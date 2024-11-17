Mike Tyson reveals he 'almost died' before clash with YouTuber Jake Paul

Mike Tyson (in black short) and Jake Paul (in silver short) exchange punches during their heavyweight world titles of the Premiere Boxing Championship. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson has revealed he almost lost his life in June following a health scare.

The incident, which forced the postponement of Tyson’s fight with YouTuber turned-boxer Jake Paul, was caused by an ulcer flairup, he said.

It comes after Paul claimed victory on a unanimous points decision at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in one of the most controversial fights in boxing history.

Much of Tyson’s power and speed was missing from the clash, as the 58-year-old struggled to keep up with Paul’s movement.

After the bout, Tyson wrote on X: “This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time.

“I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you.”

After the fight, both men heaped praise on their opponent.

Paul said: "This man is an icon and it's just an honour to be able to fight him. And he's obviously the toughest, baddest man on the planet."

While Tyson described Paul as a “good fighter” but dismissed claims this fight diminishes his legacy in some way.

Mike Tyson lost the clash. Picture: Getty

"I didn't prove nothing to anybody, only to myself," he said.

The eight-round fight, which was streamed on Netflix, was scored 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 in favour of the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

The opening round began with Paul, 27, using his youth advantage to repeatedly close the gap on 58-year-old Tyson, let loose a jab and quickly create distance.

The bout was all but over headed into the final round, as Tyson took his time getting off the corner stool.

Unfortunately for Tyson, and viewers, there was little left of his iconic power and speed throughout the fight.

Mike Tyson arrives to the ring before his match with Jake Paul. Picture: Getty

Paul walked away with a rumoured $40 million, while Tyson reportedly earned $20 million.

Prior to the fight, Paul promised someone would be knocked out before the night was done.

"No, someone's getting put to sleep," he said.

"It's going to be a war, and we're both heavy hitters. It's not going the full 16 minutes."

Sadly, it wasn’t to be and the fight much more resembled an old man doing his best against someone who could be his son rather than “war.”

Paul believes it is just a matter of time before he is named world champion.

He said: "It can happen in the next 24 months, I believe I can become a world champion within six years of learning how to throw a f***ing jab.

"It'll be the greatest sports story ever.

"The cruiserweight division is pretty open."