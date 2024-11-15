Chainsaw-toting Argentina president Javier Milei becomes first foreign leader to meet Trump since election

Javier Milei met with Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Argentina president Javier Milei has become the first foreign leader to meet Donald Trump since he won the US election.

Mr Milei, who has praised Mr Trump in the past, met the president-elect at his Florida residence Mar-a-Lago, on Thursday.

The meeting was confirmed by a person who insisted on anonymity to discuss a meeting that had not yet been announced publicly.

The person said the meeting went well and Mr Milei also met with investors.

Mr Trump spoke briefly in English, then gave a longer speech in Spanish that was translated by an interpreter.

Argentina's President Javier Milei speaks before President-elect Donald Trump during an America First Policy Institute gala. Picture: Alamy

He slammed left-wing ideologies and saluted Elon Musk, saying his social media site X is helping to "save humanity".

Mr Milei later spoke to the America First Policy Institute gala at Mar-a-Lago.

Shortly after Mr Milei's election in November 2023, Mr Trump posted on social media: "You will turn your country around and truly Make Argentina Great Again!"

Mr Milei first met Mr Trump in February at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, in the Washington area.

Argentina's President Javier Milei arrives to speak before President-elect Donald Trump during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Picture: Alamy

He has openly declared his admiration for the US president-elect and when he saw him, he rushed to him screaming "president!" and gave him a close hug before they posed for pictures.

The Argentine president is known for his eccentric personality and first made a name for himself by shouting against Argentina's "political caste" on television.

The right-wing populist campaigned with a chainsaw as his prop to symbolise his plans to slash public spending and scrap government ministries.

The meeting comes as Donald Trump raised eyebrows with his Cabinet picks after beating Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

He picked Robert F Kennedy Jr to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, a longitme vaccine sceptic who has vowed to "make America healthy again".

