Military veterans railcard to launch on Armistice Day

Veterans will save money on rail travel. Picture: PA

A military veterans railcard will be launched on Armistice Day to help those who served get cheaper train travel.

The scheme will be open to more than 830,000 veterans who do not qualify for existing rail discounts, the Department for Transport has said.

Former military service personnel will be able to save a third off most train tickets, although certain restrictions will apply.

The card will be available to buy from November 11, Remembrance Day, and will cost £21 for a limited period, before the price is increased to £30.

A HM Forces Railcard can already be bought by serving personnel for £21 a year.

The price of train tickets rose by 2.7% at the start of January, hitting millions of commuters. The rise was lower than the 3.1% increase at the start of last year.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "Every part of society should honour the debt we owe those who've served our country.

"I'm proud that the Department for Transport, together with other Government colleagues and the rail industry, is doing its bit.

"This railcard will help open up opportunities to veterans, whether through employment and retraining, or by strengthening links with friends and family.

"I believe that enabling former service personnel to travel more easily is the least we can do."

The new railcard is part of the Government's veterans strategy, which aims to provide support in areas such as relationships, employment, health, finance and housing for people who have served in the military.

Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden, who represents the Office for Veterans' Affairs in Cabinet, said: "Our new action plan will help to make the UK the best place in the world for veterans.

"The Office for Veterans' Affairs will drive the plan from the heart of Government, working to help veterans on jobs, housing and health through better data and a more joined up approach."