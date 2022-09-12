Up to one million people set to flood capital to pay tribute to Queen as coffin to lie in state

Crowds amass in London as roads closed. Picture: lbc/alamy

By Adam Solomons

London will be 'full' for the first time as nearly one million people flood the capital to see the Queen's coffin, officials have warned.

The first mourners were pictured gathering in London more than 48 hours before the arrival of Her late Majesty's coffin in the city.

Tents were seen being placed on The Mall this morning as a royal parade continued in Edinburgh.

The Queen's funeral cortege will not arrive in London until Wednesday afternoon.

Queues of up to 30 hours could stretch back five miles from Parliament, culture secretary Michelle Donelan told MPs this morning.

The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall from Wednesday afternoon until her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning.

Cabinet Office staff have predicted between 750,000 and one million people will swell in the capital to mark the occasion.

Photos taken this morning showed the queue line had already been set up at 7am.

A person sleeps on a camping chair on The Mall today. Picture: Getty

Thousands today gathered on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Picture: Getty

Crowds by St Giles Cathedral await the Queen's coffin before a vigil overseen by the King. Picture: Getty

Visitors, who must wear wristbands and have been told not to bring tents to line the streets, have been told to dress appropriately.

They must also remain quiet while paying their respects.

King Charles III today addressed MPs and members of the House of Lords in Parliament, expressing his gratitude as he was presented with a note of condolence by parliamentarians.

He described Parliament as "the living and breathing instrument of democracy”, adding : “I cannot help but feel the weight of history that surrounds us."

Road closures in place from midday on Monday (September 12). Picture: Met Police

Mourners gather to see the Queen's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon. Picture: Getty

King Charles and Camilla, Queen's Consort are driven towards Holyrood. Picture: Getty

The King also quoted Shakespeare in a tribute to his 'beloved mother' as he addressed Parliament for the first time since becoming monarch.

Charles said the late Queen had “set an example of selfless duty which, with God's help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

“I am deeply grateful for addresses of condolence, which so touchingly encompass what late sovereign beloved mother meant to us all,” he added.

Crowds at St Giles Cathedral see the Queen's coffin arrive. Picture: lbc/alamy

A lone dog watches proceedings on Royal Mile earlier today. Picture: Getty

Crowds sit on The Mall in heavy rain before the Queen's coronation in 1953. Picture: lbc/alamy

Crowds massed outside Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Picture: Getty

The prediction of unprecedented arrivals in the capital came amid a flurry of anti-monarchists' arrests across the nation.

One 22-year-old woman was charged "in connection with a breach of the peace" in Edinburgh after holding a sign which read: "F*** imperialism, abolish monarchy".

She will now appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, Police Scotland said, without offering further details.

The arrest prompted concern among republican campaigners and free speech activists.

Rachel Johnson responded to the news in a tweet: "What were the grounds for her arrest? How peculiar".

Crowds amassed at Buckingham Palace after news of the Queen's death on Thursday. Picture: Alamy