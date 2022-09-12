Up to one million people set to flood capital to pay tribute to Queen as coffin to lie in state

12 September 2022, 15:19 | Updated: 12 September 2022, 15:30

Crowds amass in London as roads closed
Crowds amass in London as roads closed. Picture: lbc/alamy

By Adam Solomons

London will be 'full' for the first time as nearly one million people flood the capital to see the Queen's coffin, officials have warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The first mourners were pictured gathering in London more than 48 hours before the arrival of Her late Majesty's coffin in the city.

Tents were seen being placed on The Mall this morning as a royal parade continued in Edinburgh.

The Queen's funeral cortege will not arrive in London until Wednesday afternoon.

Queues of up to 30 hours could stretch back five miles from Parliament, culture secretary Michelle Donelan told MPs this morning.

The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall from Wednesday afternoon until her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning.

Cabinet Office staff have predicted between 750,000 and one million people will swell in the capital to mark the occasion.

Photos taken this morning showed the queue line had already been set up at 7am.

A person sleeps on a camping chair on The Mall today
A person sleeps on a camping chair on The Mall today. Picture: Getty
Thousands today gathered on Edinburgh's Royal Mile
Thousands today gathered on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Picture: Getty
Crowds by St Giles Cathedral await the Queen's coffin before a vigil overseen by the King
Crowds by St Giles Cathedral await the Queen's coffin before a vigil overseen by the King. Picture: Getty

Visitors, who must wear wristbands and have been told not to bring tents to line the streets, have been told to dress appropriately.

They must also remain quiet while paying their respects.

King Charles III today addressed MPs and members of the House of Lords in Parliament, expressing his gratitude as he was presented with a note of condolence by parliamentarians.

He described Parliament as "the living and breathing instrument of democracy”, adding : “I cannot help but feel the weight of history that surrounds us."

Road closures in place from midday on Monday (September 12)
Road closures in place from midday on Monday (September 12). Picture: Met Police
Mourners gather to see the Queen's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon
Mourners gather to see the Queen's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon. Picture: Getty
King Charles and Camilla, Queen's Consort are driven towards Holyrood
King Charles and Camilla, Queen's Consort are driven towards Holyrood. Picture: Getty

The King also quoted Shakespeare in a tribute to his 'beloved mother' as he addressed Parliament for the first time since becoming monarch.

Charles said the late Queen had “set an example of selfless duty which, with God's help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

“I am deeply grateful for addresses of condolence, which so touchingly encompass what late sovereign beloved mother meant to us all,” he added.

Crowds at St Giles Cathedral see the Queen's coffin arrive
Crowds at St Giles Cathedral see the Queen's coffin arrive. Picture: lbc/alamy
A lone dog watches proceedings on Royal Mile earlier today
A lone dog watches proceedings on Royal Mile earlier today. Picture: Getty
Crowds sit on The Mall in heavy rain before the Queen's coronation in 1953
Crowds sit on The Mall in heavy rain before the Queen's coronation in 1953. Picture: lbc/alamy
Crowds massed outside Buckingham Palace on Sunday
Crowds massed outside Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Picture: Getty

The prediction of unprecedented arrivals in the capital came amid a flurry of anti-monarchists' arrests across the nation.

One 22-year-old woman was charged "in connection with a breach of the peace" in Edinburgh after holding a sign which read: "F*** imperialism, abolish monarchy".

She will now appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, Police Scotland said, without offering further details.

The arrest prompted concern among republican campaigners and free speech activists.

Rachel Johnson responded to the news in a tweet: "What were the grounds for her arrest? How peculiar".

Crowds amassed at Buckingham Palace after news of the Queen's death on Thursday
Crowds amassed at Buckingham Palace after news of the Queen's death on Thursday. Picture: Alamy
King Charles greets crowds outside the Palace the morning after his mother's death
King Charles greets crowds outside the Palace the morning after his mother's death. Picture: lbc/alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Duchess of Sussex (right) has postponed the release of future episodes of her 'Arhcetypes' podcast following the Queen's death.

New episodes of Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast on hold

Charles leads the Queen's children in sombre procession through the streets of Edinburgh

Moving moment King Charles III leads Queen's children in sombre procession through crowd-lined streets of Edinburgh

Golf course search for gun that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Golf course search for gun that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Crowds at St Giles Cathedral see the Queen's coffin arrive

Woman arrested during King’s proclamation in Edinburgh charged with breach of the peace

People come to view and lay floral tributes to the late Queen in Green Park

National minute’s silence at 8pm on Sunday to honour ‘life and legacy’ of Queen Elizabeth II

Football faces more cancelations due to overstretched police forces

Overstretched police could mean more football cancellations despite games resuming tomorrow

Mourners face 30 hour queues to see Queen's coffin

Crowds face 30-hour queues stretching back five miles to see the Queen's coffin

King Charles III was moved by a rendition of God Save the King

Emotional King Charles visibly moved as he hears God Save the King in historic address to Parliament

Queen Elizabeth's coffin is being moved through Edinburgh today

The Queen’s final journey: Mourners can pay respects from this afternoon before coffin is flown to London

New Met police chief Sir Mark Rowley

New Met police chief vows to restore trust in beleaguered force as he is sworn in by the King

Prince Harry has released a tribute to his grandmother the Queen, saying he will miss her "infectious smile"

'We smile knowing you and grandpa are reunited': Harry's heartbreaking tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

There is major disruption on the Tube on Monday

Rush hour chaos on Tube as two key lines are crippled by power outage

Firefighters work at the site of a residential building hit by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv

Russia withdraws troops from Kharkiv after Ukraine recaptures territory twice the size of greater London

William and Harry could be reunited once more at the Queen's funeral

End of William and Harry’s feud? Brothers to bond as they could ‘walk side by side’ at Queen’s funeral

The Queen will lie in state later this week

How to pay your respects at the Queen's lying in state

King Charles/coffin/St Giles

King Charles and Camilla to travel to Edinburgh for the next stage of the Queen's procession

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine keeps up momentum and claims it has reached Russian border

Director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi

UN nuclear chief pushes for deal on nuclear plant safety zone

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern is greeted by the Queen during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in 2018

New Zealand PM says no republic plan following Queen’s death

Pakistan Floods

Pakistani PM says his flooded country faces food shortages

Sanjay Shah poses for a photograph on the Palm Jumeriah Island in Dubai

Dubai court rejects Danish extradition request for British financier

A Ukrainian soldier passes by a Russian tank damaged in a battle in a just freed territory on the road to Balakleya in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine

Ukraine ‘pushes Russia back to border’ after retaking ‘village after village’

Poll workers count votes at a polling station at Hasthagens Sport Center in Malmo, Sweden

Sweden left in limbo after elections are too close to call

The Hance Rapid, located where Red Canyon intersects with the Colorado River at River Mile 77

One dead after boat overturns at Grand Canyon National Park

An Ethiopian military parade with national flags attached to their rifles at a rally organised by local authorities to show support for the Ethiopian National Defense Force at Meskel square in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s Tigray forces say they are willing to enter peace process

Rescuers deliver supplies via a temporary bridge in the aftermath of an earthquake near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province

Death toll from western China earthquake rises to 93

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien on protest placcards

James O'Brien's clash with retired police officer over proof needed to arrest someone

Queen horse riding

‘We’ve lost our best friend’: Royal horse trainer mourns Her Majesty the Queen

Gordon Brown speaks of importance of Queen and Nelson Mandela's relationship to Commonwealth

Gordon Brown speaks of Queen and Nelson Mandela relationship's importance to Commonwealth

King Charles III will connect with New Zealanders through concern for climate, says ex-NZ PM

King Charles III will connect with New Zealanders through concern for climate, says ex-NZ PM
King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister rejects calls for windfall tax to fund new energy support package

Liz Truss still has to win over several Tories, Andrew Marr has suggested.

Andrew Marr: Truss' position as PM is 'weaker' than it seems after unveiling Cabinet of allies
Liz T and Shelagh F

Liz Truss' Downing Street is looking '1980s', says Labour frontbencher

Liz Truss needs to win Brits over, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Now it's time for Truss to win over the 'audience that matters'

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London