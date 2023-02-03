Millions face mortgage pain after interest rates hiked to 14-year-high as Brits warned 'they may never return to 0.5%'

3 February 2023, 00:00 | Updated: 3 February 2023, 00:16

Interest rates have been hiked for the tenth time in a row
Interest rates have been hiked for the tenth time in a row. Picture: Alamy/Getty/LBC

By Kieran Kelly

Millions of Brits are facing a hike in their mortgage payments after the Bank of England's decision to raise interest rates to 4%, with some households facing a rise of nearly £50 per month.

The Bank of England base rate increased from 3.5% to 4% on Thursday, which will have an immediate impact on homeowners whose mortgages directly track it.

However, borrowers on fixed-rate mortgages will not feel the immediate impact, although 1.8 million customers are due to see their fixed-rate deals end in 2023.

The average tracker mortgage payment will increase by £48.99 per month, according to UK Finance, while the average standard variable rate (SVR) mortgage is set to increase by £30.81 per month.

Interest rates rose to four per cent today.
Interest rates rose to four per cent today. Picture: LBC

A UK Finance spokesperson said: "Lenders stand ready to help customers who might be struggling with their mortgage payments, with a range of tailored support available.

"Anyone who is concerned about their finances should contact their lender as soon as possible to discuss the options available to help."

It comes after warnings from the Labour Party that homeowners could face mortgage hikes of up to £14,000 a year as they come off low fixed-rate deals.

Analysis by the party predicted annual increases in costs for a median house purchase at 80 per cent mortgage in every constituency in the UK.

The hike in interest rates - the tenth increase in a row - is putting a "significant strain" on households across the country, according to StepChange Debt Charity.

The Bank of England rose interest rates for the tenth time in a row
The Bank of England rose interest rates for the tenth time in a row. Picture: Bank of England

Richard Lane, director of external affairs and operating subsidiaries at the charity, said: "The continued upward trend in interest rates is putting a significant strain on households, on top of existing cost-of-living pressures which show little sign of easing.

"For those on the lowest incomes with the least financial resilience, housing arrears, among other types of debt, are a real risk this year.

"As recently emphasised by the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority), it's vital that firms treat borrowers fairly, including tailored forbearance and signposting to free debt advice, alongside proactively identifying customers who may be teetering on the edge of problem debt.

"Financial difficulty can affect anyone at any time, and current circumstances mean there could be thousands of people struggling with debt in silence. We would urge anyone worried about rising mortgage rates and their ability to meet financial commitments to reach out for help as early as possible."

Consumers should not act under the assumption that interest rates will return to where they were after the Bank of England's decision to hike them to 4%, Martin Lewis told LBC yesterday.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Mr Lewis said interest rates have typically been higher over the last two centuries compared with the last 15 years, which may have been the anomaly.

He warned against acting under the assumption that interest rates will return to around 0.5 per cent, which could never happen.

"There are many people out there that tell me 'I'm going to do X and Y and wait until base rates go back down to less than one per cent'," he told LBC.

"I think this happens because [younger people]...have only ever known interest rates of around half a per cent. Since 2007, we have had interest rates that have limboed very substantially below the 200-year historic interest rates.

"It's quite possible that these last 15,16-odd years - that was the anomaly. This isn't the anomaly, that is the anomaly."

He continued: "You cannot make a judgement on the basis that interest rates will go back to where they were. That is absolutely not a certainty."

Read More: Interest rates may never return to as low as they were, says Martin Lewis

Read more: Shell posts record profits of £32.2bn after oil prices surge in wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

"They may never go back to where they were - equally, they may go back to where they were, we just don't know."

"But I certainly think those people that they think they must go back to where they were, that is a very big assumption [and] not necessarily one to make your decision on."

The UK is also still due to enter a recession this year, but it will be shorter than previously thought, the bank said.

The slowdown will be down to high energy costs and prices but inflation will slow down and companies are likely to hold off on making staff redundant.

While savers are set to benefit from higher rates, homeowners with mortgages and customers with loans will be hit.

A statement from the Bank said: "Global consumer price inflation remains high, although it is likely to have peaked across many advanced economies, including in the United Kingdom.

"Wholesale gas prices have fallen recently and global supply chain disruption appears to have eased amid a slowing in global demand."

Many central banks have continued to tighten monetary policy, although market pricing indicates reductions in policy rates further ahead."

It said that while headline consumer prices index inflation has started to edge back and will "likely fall sharply" this year, the labour market has stayed "tight" and "price and wages pressures have been strong than expected, suggesting risks of greater persistence in underlying inflation".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

Pentagon: Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US

Gina Miller claims Dominic Raab launched an "abusive attack" on her

Raab faces fresh bullying claims from anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller as pressure grows on deputy PM

Lucy Letby has been accused of murdering seven babies

Lucy Letby sent sympathy card to grieving parents of baby she is accused of murdering, court hears

Around 2.5 million tourists visited Lanzarote last year - 17 times its population

Lanzarote 'fed up' after Spanish island becomes 'saturated' with British tourists and calls for fewer UK holidaymakers

Racegoers dress up for their day at the races

Jockey Club scraps 'outdated' formal dress code to make racing more 'accessible and inclusive'

British Gas has been allowing agents to break into vulnerable people's homes to install meters

Ofgem tells energy firms to stop force-fitting prepayment meters after British Gas agents broke into home to fit them

Penrice Academy, Cornwall

Cornwall school under fire from parents over toilet rules and red 'period pass' cards

BA has been accused of "gagging" pilots and cabin crews

Fury as British Airways pilots and cabin crew 'banned from posting cockpit selfies' on social media

Hawaii Whale

Hawaii whale dies with fishing nets and plastic bags in stomach

Martin Lewis speaking to Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC

Interest rates may never return to as low as they were, says Martin Lewis

Nathan Chasing Horse

Dances With Wolves actor ‘armed cult against police officers’

A video shows the moment two women had an argument in hushed tones on a train, after one of them allegedly told off other travellers for talking too loudly in the quiet carriage.

'Do you not know what quiet means?': Moment two women have hushed row over 'loud talking' in train's quiet carriage

Communist party supporters with red flags gather around the statue of Soviet Marshal Georgy Zhukov after a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin Wall

Putin commemorates Stalingrad battle on 80th anniversary of victory over Nazis

Vladimir Putin has amassed almost 500,000 troops as tensions in Ukraine rise

Putin amasses 500,000 troops for 'new Ukraine invasion' ahead of war's first anniversary

The search for Nicola has been stepped up on the seventh day

'People don't vanish into thin air': Sister of Nicola Bulley 'stuck in nightmare' as hunt for mum-of-two continues

Australia's new five dollar note won't feature King Charles III, after a decision by the country's central bank to replace the late Queen's portrait on the current design with a tribute to the "culture and history" of Indigenous Australians.

King Charles won't appear on Australian $5 note, as country moves to represent Indigenous history

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jafar Panahi

Iranian film director goes on hunger strike in prison

Former soldier David Jonathan Holden (l) given three year suspended sentence for shooting Aidan McAnespie(r) at checkpoint in Northern Ireland in 1988

Ex-British soldier avoids jail for killing Catholic man at Northern Ireland army checkpoint in 1988
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood today had all charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive control against him dropped

Mason Greenwood breaks silence after all charges against Manchester United footballer dropped
An aerial view of apartment buildings hit by Russian rockets in Kramatorsk, Ukraine

Russia hits more civilian targets as EU officials visit Kyiv

Martin Lewis told LBC "I think it is a difficult year to be introducing ULEZ"

"Difficult year" to go ahead with Ulez as people struggle with cost of living, says Martin Lewis
The boys were approached while walking on Great Binfields Road in Lychpit

Police hunt after ‘men in black car’ try to kidnap two boys in Basingstoke

Basket of everyday shopping next to a stack of pound coins

What is the UK inflation rate and when could it start to come down?

The search for Nicola has entered its seventh day

Police identify 'woman in red' as they step up search for missing mum Nicola Bulley

Groundhog Club handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 137th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter for third year in a row

Natalie McNally pictured on the beach and alongside her funeral service card

Natalie McNally latest: A timeline of events of murdered pregnant woman stabbed to death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale 02/02

Sunak is struggling to keep his head 'above water' but has the 'right strategy', says ex-No10 insider
Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: Solving Northern Ireland protocol is the 'biggest political challenge Sunak faces'
Shelagh Fogarty 02/02/23

Landlord comes home to 'break-in' and forced prepayment meter after tenants fail to pay bills
James O’Brien compares the ‘vicious’ abuse received by Meghan Markle to Dominic Raab allegations

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media for 'normalising' bullying amid Dominic Raab allegations
Dominic Raab is a ‘robust man’ but doesn’t bully people, says former Boris Johnson adviser

Boris Johnson's former adviser brands Dominic Raab 'robust' but refuses to label him a 'bully'
Suella Braverman a 'liar' says union boss

Union boss Mark Serwotka brands Suella Braverman a 'liar', after border left unguarded for nine days
Shelagh Fogarty

It's 'vital' the govt prioritises teachers at special needs schools, says NEU boss

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/02 | Watch Again

Tonight With Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Tory right is 'as riled and suspicious as ever' as Sunak marks 100 days as PM

Striking teachers are not ‘greedy’, insists this James O’Brien caller

Striking teachers are not ‘greedy’, insists this James O’Brien caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit