Millions of smartphone users warned WhatsApp will stop working for them in days

27 December 2022, 15:40

Millions of smartphone users have been warned that WhatsApp will stop working for them in just a matter of days.
Millions of smartphone users have been warned that WhatsApp will stop working for them in just a matter of days. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Millions of smartphone users have been warned that WhatsApp will stop working for them in just a matter of days.

The popular messaging app will no longer support older versions of phones – with 49 models affected.

They will no longer be supported after December 31 – scroll down for the full list.

Anyone holding on to models like the iPhone 5 – released in 2012 – will have to upgrade if they want to keep access to the app.

"To keep up with the latest advances in tech, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones,” a spokesperson for the app said.

Read more: China will end quarantine for travellers from January 8, as it ends strict 'zero-Covid' policy

Read more: Birmingham stabbing: Murder inquiry launched after man killed and two others left seriously injured

"If we stop supporting your operating system, you'll be notified and reminded a few times to upgrade your device to continue using WhatsApp."

A close-up shot of the company logo representing the WhatsApp app icon, as seen on the screen of a smart phone.
A close-up shot of the company logo representing the WhatsApp app icon, as seen on the screen of a smart phone. Picture: Alamy

WhatsApp is among the most popular messaging apps in use, with the company boasting more than two billion users in more than 180 countries.

The list of phones:

  • iPhone 5
  • iPhone 5C
  • Archos 53 Platinum
  • Grand S Flex ZTE
  • Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
  • HTC Desire 500
  • Huawei Ascend D
  • Huawei Ascend D1
  • Huawei Ascend D2
  • Huawei Ascend G740
  • Huawei Ascend Mate
  • Huawei Ascend P1
  • Quad XL
  • Lenovo A820
  • LG Enact
  • LG Lucid 2
  • LG Optimus 4X HD
  • LG Optimus F3
  • LG Optimus F3Q
  • LG Optimus F5
  • LG Optimus F6
  • LG Optimus F7
  • LG Optimus L2 II
  • LG Optimus L3 II
  • LG Optimus L3 II Dual
  • LG Optimus L4 II
  • LG Optimus L4 II Dual
  • LG Optimus L5
  • LG Optimus L5 II
  • LG Optimus L5 II Dual
  • LG Optimus L7
  • LG Optimus L7 II
  • LG Optimus L7 II Dual
  • LG Optimus Nitro HD
  • Memo ZTE V956
  • Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
  • Samsung Galaxy Core
  • Samsung Galaxy S2
  • Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend II
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
  • Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
  • Sony Xperia Arc S
  • Sony Xperia miro
  • Sony Xperia Neo L
  • Wiko Cink Five
  • Wiko Darknight ZT

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a mother-of-two was stabbed to death at her home in Queensland, Australia.

Two teens charged with murder after British mum-of-two fatally stabbed at her home in Australia

Ukrainian servicemen hold a flag over the coffin of a comrade during a funeral ceremony in Kyiv

Ukraine must demilitarise or Russia ‘will solve the issue’, says Lavrov

Kosovo Serbia Tensions

Serbs put up new roadblocks as tensions soar in Kosovo

Tommy Roetzer digs out his driveway on West Delavan Street in Buffalo, New York

More snow in store for Buffalo after blizzard ‘for the ages’

North East Ambulance Service has declared a second critical incident in a matter of days because of "unprecedented" pressure across the health system.

North East ambulance service declares another critical incident due to 'unprecedented' pressures across health system

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Co-leader of Michigan governor kidnapping plot jailed for 16 years

Death toll snowstorm reaches 26 in New York

Dozens killed as 'blizzard of the century' strikes the US

Indonesian soldiers help ethnic Rohingya women and children out of a military truck as they arrive at a temporary shelter in Pidie, Aceh province

More than two dozen Rohingya refugees died during month-long journey at sea – UN

Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen announces the extension of the island’s compulsory military service

Taiwan extends compulsory military service to one year

Chinese officials have said the country will end quarantine for travellers from January 8, in its last major change from its controversial zero-Covid policy.

China will end quarantine for travellers from January 8, as it ends strict 'zero-Covid' policy

A resident wears a mask as he stands near a temple in Beijing

China ‘turning corner’ ending quarantine, say foreign firms

A Taliban fighter stands guard as a woman walks past in Kabul, Afghanistan

UN human rights chief urges Taliban to drop restrictions on women

A Russian businessman who criticised the invasion of Ukraine has died after falling from a window on the third floor of a luxury hotel.

Russian businessman who criticised Ukraine invasion dies after falling from window of luxury hotel

Private Sean Rooney

Suspect arrested over killing of Irish peacekeeping soldier in Lebanon

The sister of Merseyside pub shooting victim Elle Edwards has paid moving tribute to her "rock", after the beautician was shot dead on Christmas eve.

Merseyside shooting: Elle Edwards' sister pays touching tribute after gun attack as police question suspects

A man has been stabbed to death while in a nightclub with friends on Boxing Day as police launch a murder investigation.

Murder probe launched after man stabbed to death at Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day

Latest News

See more Latest News

Man's hand turning down the dial on a boiler unit heating system.

Energy firms accused of hoarding nearly £2billion of customers' money

Serbian army self-propelled 155 mm gun-howitzers are seen on position near administrative line with Kosovo, south Serbia

Serbia places troops on Kosovo border in ‘full state of combat alert readiness’

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli doctors condemn hardliners’ call to cut healthcare for LGBT+ people

The Queen's death was the biggest royal story of the year

How the royal family navigated the highs and lows of 2022: From the Queen's death to the Platinum Jubilee
Ethnic Rohingya women and children sit inside an ambulance upon arrival at a temporary shelter after their boat landed in Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia, on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022

UN agency probes origin of Rohingya who landed in Indonesia after ‘weeks at sea’

Winter weather in New York

Winter freeze leads to dozens of deaths across the US

Three men walk down Richmond Avenue in whiteout conditions during a sustained blizzard in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday December 24 2022

Death toll in western New York rises to 28 amid winter storm

A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery shoots towards Russian forces at a frontline in Kharkiv region, Ukraine

Russia shoots down Ukrainian drone near its Engels airbase

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks to journalists as he arrives at the EU Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers (Gymnich) in Prague, Czech Republic on August 31, 2022.

Foreign minister says Ukraine aims for February peace summit

A suspected North Korean drone is viewed at the Defence Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, on June 21 2017

South Korea fires warning shots after North’s drones cross border

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

Best of 2022: Nick Ferrari's top moments of holding politicians to account

urgeon in 'really, really struggling' hospital speaks to LBC

'The NHS used to look after the staff': Surgeon who works in 'really, really struggling' hospital speaks to LBC
The NHS needs to reform or it will die, warns Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting

The NHS needs to reform or it will die, warns Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale says it was 'never fair' that only EU citizens should have free access to UK
shelagh best of 2022

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty and Tory MP engage in fiery back-and-forth over Partygate

Andrew Marr 22/12/22

Best of 2022: 'The politics this year has been great', says comedian Matt Forde

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

harry meghan

Rachel Johnson: Harry and Meghan aren't controlling their story, they're selling it!

Sangita best of

Best of 2022: Sangita Myska's top moments of standing up to injustice

Iain Dale 05/12/22

Best of 2022: Iain Dale slams allegations PM pressured Sue Gray to drop report as 'borderline corrupt'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit