Millions of smartphone users warned WhatsApp will stop working for them in days
27 December 2022, 15:40
Millions of smartphone users have been warned that WhatsApp will stop working for them in just a matter of days.
The popular messaging app will no longer support older versions of phones – with 49 models affected.
They will no longer be supported after December 31 – scroll down for the full list.
Anyone holding on to models like the iPhone 5 – released in 2012 – will have to upgrade if they want to keep access to the app.
"To keep up with the latest advances in tech, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones,” a spokesperson for the app said.
"If we stop supporting your operating system, you'll be notified and reminded a few times to upgrade your device to continue using WhatsApp."
WhatsApp is among the most popular messaging apps in use, with the company boasting more than two billion users in more than 180 countries.
The list of phones:
- iPhone 5
- iPhone 5C
- Archos 53 Platinum
- Grand S Flex ZTE
- Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
- HTC Desire 500
- Huawei Ascend D
- Huawei Ascend D1
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend P1
- Quad XL
- Lenovo A820
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus 4X HD
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus L5
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L5 II Dual
- LG Optimus L7
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus Nitro HD
- Memo ZTE V956
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy S2
- Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Sony Xperia Arc S
- Sony Xperia miro
- Sony Xperia Neo L
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight ZT