Millions of smartphone users warned WhatsApp will stop working for them in days

Millions of smartphone users have been warned that WhatsApp will stop working for them in just a matter of days. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Millions of smartphone users have been warned that WhatsApp will stop working for them in just a matter of days.

The popular messaging app will no longer support older versions of phones – with 49 models affected.

They will no longer be supported after December 31 – scroll down for the full list.

Anyone holding on to models like the iPhone 5 – released in 2012 – will have to upgrade if they want to keep access to the app.

"To keep up with the latest advances in tech, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones,” a spokesperson for the app said.

"If we stop supporting your operating system, you'll be notified and reminded a few times to upgrade your device to continue using WhatsApp."

A close-up shot of the company logo representing the WhatsApp app icon, as seen on the screen of a smart phone. Picture: Alamy

WhatsApp is among the most popular messaging apps in use, with the company boasting more than two billion users in more than 180 countries.

The list of phones: