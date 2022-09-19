Millions watch in silence from Bradford to Belfast and at Gatwick as the Queen is laid to rest

Millions watch in silence on big screens across the UK as the Queen is laid to rest. Picture: Alamy/Social Media

By Lauren Lewis

Millions today watched in silence on big screens across the UK as the Queen was laid to rest.

Images from Gatwick Airport showed hundreds of weary travellers crowded around a television in the terminal, watching the funeral in silence.

Meanwhile footage from Bradford City Centre showed people gathered together to the watch the funeral on big screens, despite wet weather.

Hundreds more gathered in Manchester Cathedral and Birmingham's Centenary Square to watch the solemn event.

Crowds were also seen at Belfast City Hall where they watched the funeral on big screens while thousands gathered in Hyde Park and in front of Buckingham Palace for the event.

Tears streamed down the faces of mourners among the crowds on Constitution Hill as the service drew to a close at Westminster Abbey and the country fell silent for a two minute silence.

Mourners bowed their heads as the nation observed a two minute silence marking the passing of the Queen. Picture: Alamy

Hundreds of people at Gatwick crowded around a telly showing the funeral. Utterly silent. pic.twitter.com/CKKofYEvkP — Josh Glancy (@joshglancy) September 19, 2022

Crowds along the Long Walk in Windsor fell silent to observe the two minutes' silence in respect of the Queen.

The atmosphere grew eerily quiet, still and sombre as the sound of The Last Post sounded from large screens broadcasting the state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Members of the largely black-clad crowd could be seen bowing their heads before singing along to the national anthem as it sounded from the big screens.

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

Hundreds of people have gathered at Belfast City Hall to watch the Queen’s funeral on a big screen in the grounds @PA pic.twitter.com/TKRicjjrSI — David Young (@DavidYoungPA) September 19, 2022

The Queen's coffin will now be transported to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner, where it will be placed on the State Hearse.

The lyrics God Save Our Gracious King rang out from the public as they stood still to pay their respects to the Queen.

Others on Constitution Hill began putting away iPads and tablets, which they streamed the service on and held up to allow those further back to watch, in anticipation for the passing of the cortege.

The street was lined with a half-company from the Royal Air Force (RAF) standing alongside police officers.