Millwall players to stand arm-in-arm after fans booed them for taking the knee

7 December 2020, 21:03 | Updated: 7 December 2020, 21:16

Millwall fans booed when players took the knee on Saturday
Millwall fans booed when players took the knee on Saturday. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Millwall players will not take a knee before their Championship match with QPR, standing arm-in-arm instead after being booed for the display on Saturday.

Millwall and QPR players will stand arm-in-arm in a "show of solidarity for football's fight against discrimination" the clubs announced this evening.

The two teams will also hold aloft a banner to show their collective commitment towards ongoing efforts to rid the game of racism following discussions with Millwall, Kick It Out, Show Racism The Red Card, The PFA, The FA and The EFL.

A number of QPR players do wish to take the knee as a way of showing their support for anti-discrimination efforts.

READ MORE: Millwall players booed for taking the knee

This gesture is being respected by Millwall, and the Lions have firmly asked all those in attendance to do likewise.

QPR CEO Lee Hoos said: “We have always been at the forefront of encouraging equality and diversity while tackling discrimination in all its forms.

“Our initial approach to this particular situation was for all our players to take the knee in a show of solidarity.

“However, following a series of discussions with Millwall, as well as internal conversations involving myself, Director of Football Les Ferdinand, manager Mark Warburton and the entire first team squad, it was agreed that standing shoulder to shoulder with our opposition players would be a more powerful response.

“On top of this, some of our players wish to take the knee and we fully support this action.

“As I said in September on this subject, each individual needs to be free to make their own decision on how to express intolerance for social injustice, without fear of being negatively judged.”

A section of Millwall fans were "strongly condemned" by the FA after they could be heard booing when the players took the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement during the game on Saturday.

About 2,000 fans attended the game, but it was overshadowed as loud booing could be heard when players from both teams took the knee before kick-off.

A number of fans can clearly be heard booing in a video posted on social media, and at least one supporter could be heard shouting "get up!".

Following the match, the Football Association (FA) said it "strongly condemns" supporters who "actively voice their opposition" to players taking a stand against discrimination.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pearl Harbor Anniversary

Pearl Harbour dead honoured in ceremony reduced by pandemic

Space Station

SpaceX capsules parked side-by-side at ISS for first time

Public health bosses have spoken out following a surge in Covid-19 cases

Second firebreak lockdown in Wales not ruled out amid warnings of Christmas 'catastrophe'
Ludovic Orban

Romania’s PM resigns after opposition party wins more votes in election
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Arrest after break-in at Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s mansion
Workers spray disinfectant over a container containing experimental coronavirus vaccines made by the Chinese company Sinovac

Indonesia expects halal certificate for experimental Covid-19 vaccine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Brexit deal: The UK is approaching the end of the transition period

What does a no deal Brexit mean?

Covid Vaccine: LBC listener's questions answered

Covid-19 Vaccine: Your questions answered by experts│ Watch in full
Specialist freezers and fridges are used to store many vaccines

What is the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine storage temperature and how will the UK store it?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

UK will be seen as a 'huge failure' if Brexit deal is not struck, warns Lord Ricketts

UK will be seen as a 'huge failure' if Brexit deal is not struck, warns Lord Ricketts
'Relaxing behaviour at Christmas will almost guarantee January lockdown'

'Relaxing behaviour at Christmas will almost guarantee January lockdown'
Bereaved caller warns against not social distancing at Christmas markets

Bereaved caller urges public to socially distance at Christmas markets
Ex-footballer explains what happened when he spoke to anti-BLM fans

Ex-footballer explains what happened when he spoke to anti-BLM fans
Pro-Brexit James O'Brien caller cannot name an EU law he dislikes

Pro-Brexit James O'Brien caller cannot name an EU law he dislikes
Last ditch talks to agree a Brexit trade deal are continuing - after tense negotiations over the weekend.

Caller explains fishing rights are so important to Brexiteers

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London