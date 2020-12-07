Millwall players to stand arm-in-arm after fans booed them for taking the knee

Millwall fans booed when players took the knee on Saturday. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Millwall players will not take a knee before their Championship match with QPR, standing arm-in-arm instead after being booed for the display on Saturday.

Millwall and QPR players will stand arm-in-arm in a "show of solidarity for football's fight against discrimination" the clubs announced this evening.

The two teams will also hold aloft a banner to show their collective commitment towards ongoing efforts to rid the game of racism following discussions with Millwall, Kick It Out, Show Racism The Red Card, The PFA, The FA and The EFL.

A number of QPR players do wish to take the knee as a way of showing their support for anti-discrimination efforts.

READ MORE: Millwall players booed for taking the knee

This gesture is being respected by Millwall, and the Lions have firmly asked all those in attendance to do likewise.

QPR CEO Lee Hoos said: “We have always been at the forefront of encouraging equality and diversity while tackling discrimination in all its forms.

“Our initial approach to this particular situation was for all our players to take the knee in a show of solidarity.

“However, following a series of discussions with Millwall, as well as internal conversations involving myself, Director of Football Les Ferdinand, manager Mark Warburton and the entire first team squad, it was agreed that standing shoulder to shoulder with our opposition players would be a more powerful response.

“On top of this, some of our players wish to take the knee and we fully support this action.

“As I said in September on this subject, each individual needs to be free to make their own decision on how to express intolerance for social injustice, without fear of being negatively judged.”

A section of Millwall fans were "strongly condemned" by the FA after they could be heard booing when the players took the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement during the game on Saturday.

About 2,000 fans attended the game, but it was overshadowed as loud booing could be heard when players from both teams took the knee before kick-off.

A number of fans can clearly be heard booing in a video posted on social media, and at least one supporter could be heard shouting "get up!".

Following the match, the Football Association (FA) said it "strongly condemns" supporters who "actively voice their opposition" to players taking a stand against discrimination.