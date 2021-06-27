Milton Keynes: Police shoot man dead after finding seriously injured child

27 June 2021, 08:08 | Updated: 27 June 2021, 08:09

A man was shot dead at the property in Milton Keynes
By Asher McShane

A man has been shot dead by police at a property in Milton Keynes where a second man was found dead and a young child seriously injured.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said in a statement officers were called to an address in Denmead, Two Mile Ash, at about 9.40am on Saturday and made a forced entry after acting on information from a witness.

Inside they found a man in his 30s who was later confirmed dead, as well as the child who had serious injuries.

They also located a man in his 20s, with the force saying it was understood officers deployed a Taser before shots were fired at the man. The man subsequently required first aid and treatment from ambulance crews but was pronounced dead at the scene, TVP said.

The young child was taken to hospital.

Police said the dead men's next of kin had been notified, and that officers were likely to remain on watch outside the property for several days.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed it had received a referral from TVP and said its investigation was "at a very early stage and no further information can be provided at this time".

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident," the IOPC statement added.

TVP assistant chief constable Christian Bunt, said: "What has happened this morning can only be described as absolutely tragic and will no doubt have an impact on the community.

"Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this incident.

"Our major crime unit are working closely with the IOPC to understand exactly what has happened.

"At this stage no one else is being sought in relation to this investigation and we are seeking to support everyone involved.

"Members of the community will see an increased police presence. We would ask anyone who has any concerns or information to please speak to one of our uniformed officers.

Anyone with information should call 101 or report online quoting reference 20210626-0652 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

