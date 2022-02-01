'How many more apologies Cressida?' Mum's fury as Met sorry over rape jokes and racism

1 February 2022, 17:47 | Updated: 1 February 2022, 19:01

Cressida Dick has come under fire again after another damning report on the conduct of Met officers emerged
Cressida Dick has come under fire again after another damning report on the conduct of Met officers emerged. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The mother of two women whose dead bodies were photographed by officers guarding their murder scene has asked how many more times Cressida Dick will need to apologise for the Metropolitan Police's conduct.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mina Smallman said there is "no way" higher ups in the Metropolitan Police were unaware of the behaviour of officers at Charing Cross police station, which has been laid bare by a damning new report that found a group of 14 cops shared rape threats and racist abuse.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct [IOPC] said their behaviour was not an isolated case of "bad apples".

Now, Mina Smallman, whose daughters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry were pictured at the scene of their murder before being sent around on Whatsapp, took aim at the Met's Commissioner.

"Cressida Dick's response to this report is an apology to the people of London. Well, how many apologies do you make before they stop having any meaning at all?

Read more: Rape threats and Auschwitz jokes shame of Met cops revealed by watchdog

Read more: Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

"There is no way that the top of the tree was unaware of this behaviour."

In a separate case to the Charing Cross station issue, which emerged in Tuesday's report, two former Met Police officers were sentenced to two years and nine months each for misconduct in a public office after taking images of murdered Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman at their Wembley crime scene.

Accusations of an institutional problem were denied by Scotland Yard's Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid, who said he was "utterly disgusted" by the behaviour of a group of the Charing Cross-based officers.

A series of investigations by the IOPC, a watchdog, also found they made jokes about the Holocaust, evidence of bullying and a culture of abuse and misogyny.

But when asked by LBC about how the Met has repeatedly denied accusations of being institutionally homophobic, racist or sexist – with the report saying the issue was not isolated – DAC Javid said: "I don't really have any particular affiliation with the word "institutional", not from the examples we've seen because like I've said on many occasions before, the large, large number of people in the Met are not officers who demonstrate behaviours like this.

"In the small number of cases where they do, that needs to be dealt with and that's where our focus is, that doesn't make it an institutional problem.

"I think it's the behaviours of the officers and these individuals that matter and that's what we want to focus on."

The shocking IOPC findings, which the Met apologised over, include highly sexualised or discriminatory texts and Whatsapp messages between officers, which sometimes referred to violence. The officers tried to defend them as "banter".

Numerous exchanges about rape or "raping" each other – including an instance of one sending messages saying "I would happily rape you" to a female colleague – were found.

One cop was referred to as "McRapey Raperson" on Whatsapp, which colleagues explained as coming from rumours he took a woman to the station for sex, while another co-worker said he thought it came from his "harassing" of women.

They joked about going to a festival dressed as sex offenders.

Messages mocking non-Christian religions, Black Lives Matter, people with disabilities, racism and homophobia were all found.

And an anti-Semitic joke about killing flies was uncovered, while Black and Asian officers said they were ostracised.

DAC Javid said 10 of those investigated are still employed by the Met while two were dismissed and are barred from policing, while five were put through a misconduct process which ended in some form of sanction.

He said it was important to take the recommendations made by the IOPC forward.

A Met statement said: "The conduct of a team of officers at Charing Cross police station in central London does not represent the values of the Metropolitan Police Service.

"We are deeply sorry to Londoners and everyone they have failed with their appalling conduct and acknowledge how this will damage the trust and confidence of many in the Met.

"Since this reprehensible behaviour was uncovered in 2017 we have taken a series of measures to hold those responsible to account and stamp out unacceptable behaviour."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the officers were "sickening", Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was "utterly disgusted" while Labour's shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper called their actions "appalling behaviour".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Firefighters are tackling a huge fire near Acton Town Tube station.

Severe Tube disruption as 70 firefighters tackle huge blaze at Acton Town station

A victim of Jimmy Savile has spoken out against Boris Johnson's remarks in the Commons.

'How dare he?': Jimmy Savile victim tells LBC she was furious over Boris remarks

Breaking
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

Mason Greenwood further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill

The "hero" driver who crashed into a knifeman during the Maida Vale stabbing has been let go by police

'Hero' driver who crashed into Maida Vale knifeman as he attacked woman released by police

Four eco protesters glued themselves to the steps of the High Court.

Judge issues warrant for eco mob after they glue themselves together outside court

New documents from the DHSC show huge sums of money was wasted

'Inept' government slammed as Covid PPE losses of £8.7bn revealed

Val McDermid has ended her sponsorship of Raith Rovers after they signed David Goodwillie

Crime author Val McDermid cuts ties with Raith Rovers over David Goodwillie signing

The child went missing from her home in Reede Road, Dagenham

Girl, 2, found dead in garden after going missing from East London home

"Extensive failures" by local authorities and police forces were identified

Report finds 'extensive failures' in tackling sexual exploitation of children by gangs

The police watchdog found evidence of bullying, racism and misogyny among a team of officers at Charing Cross police station

Rape threats and Auschwitz jokes shame of Met cops revealed by watchdog

Tory MP Aaron Bell spoke out against the Prime Minister yesterday

Partygate: MP Aaron Bell leads calls among Red Wall Tories for PM's resignation

James Brokenshire died after a battle with lung cancer

Tory MP James Brokenshire's widow: It's time to get lung cancer fight back on track

Dominic Raab said the report had been published 'in full' and that further updates would be made public

Raab backtracks on Partygate hinting the full report may never be published

Exclusive
Celebrity lawyer Mr Loophole says he can get people off Partygate convictions

Celebrity lawyer Mr Loophole reveals how people can get off Partygate convictions

Fire crews tackling the blaze last night

Four rescued after fire on eighth floor of flats in east London

Ukrainian reservists aim rifles during training on the outskirts of Kyiv

Boris Johnson to visit Ukraine as Russian invasion fears rise

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ecuador Landslide

Landslide kills at least 22 in Ecuador capital

Guinea Bissau Crisis

Coup fears as heavy gunfire heard around Guinea-Bissau’s government palace
An ancient warrior helmet found in the Archaeological Park of Paestum and Velia

Ancient helmets found alongside temple ruins during dig in Italy
Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin: US and allies have ignored Russia’s security demands

Russia Hungary

Putin denies Ukraine tensions with visiting Hungarian PM

Anders Breivik

Norwegian court rejects mass killer Anders Breivik’s parole request
Michael Avenatti

Avenatti decides not to give evidence at trial against Stormy Daniels
Israel Palestinians

Israel demolishes east Jerusalem home of Palestinian gunman

Denmark’s Prime Minister ,Mette Frederiksen

Denmark ends most Covid-19 restrictions

Ukraine Russia Tensions

Russia denies responding to US proposal on Ukraine crisis

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lawyer of Jimmy Savile victims attacks PM for 'troubling smear' in Commons

Lawyer of Jimmy Savile victims attacks PM for 'troubling smear' in Commons
Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

James summed up the PM's Savile slur against Keir Starmer

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson's Savile slur has no place in our democracy
Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of''

Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of'
It's 'absolutely irrefutable' Boris Johnson misled Commons, SNP's Ian Blackford tells LBC

It's 'absolutely irrefutable' PM misled Commons, SNP's Ian Blackford tells LBC
Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson guilty of 'flagrant abuse of power'

Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson's conduct a 'flagrant abuse of power'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/01 | Watch again

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble
James O'Brien: NHS mandatory jab U-turn 'the right thing to do'

James O'Brien: NHS vaccine U-turn 'the right thing to do'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police