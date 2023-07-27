Harrowing moment masked man armed with hammer breaks into home to steal miniature dachshund

27 July 2023, 17:57 | Updated: 27 July 2023, 18:20

Harrowing moment masked man armed with hammer breaks into home to steal miniature dachshund

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the distressing moment a man armed with a hammer breaks into an Essex home to steal a 16-month-old Dachshund.

Essex Police are appealing to the public to help locate a miniature dachshund, named Twiglet, who was grabbed and stolen from her home in Catmere End, Saffron Walden on Wednesday.

CCTV footage caught the moment the man broke into the home to steal 16-month-old Twiglet.

The man is shown walking into the home’s kitchen wearing a high vis jacket, a hat, face mask and jeans while holding a hammer at his side.

Twiglet scurries into the kitchen visibly distressed by the burglar’s presence, who immediately sets his sights on the young dog.

As the dachshund tries to dodge the burglar’s attempts to capture her, the burglar begins wrestling Twiglet with his hammer still in hand, until eventually he picks her up and carries her out of the home.

Read more: Shocking moment brawl breaks out between two women in Barbie screening

Read more: Horror moment so-called 'Messi of Matadors' is brutally gored and thrown into air by 1,000lbs bull

Police are urgently appealing for information on missing Twiglet.
Police are urgently appealing for information on missing Twiglet. Picture: Doglost

In a statement Essex Police said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to locate Twiglet the Dachshund, who was stolen following a burglary in Saffron Walden on Wednesday, 26 July.

“Officers were called to the address in Catmere End, Saffron Walden yesterday (26 July) following reports of a burglary, which occurred around 3pm.

“A review of the internal CCTV cameras shows a man smashing the patio door and taking 16-month old Dachshund, Twiglet.”

Twiglet was stolen from her home on Wednesday.
Twiglet was stolen from her home on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook

Detective Inspector Jamie Stirland of the force’s Criminal Investigation Department said: “This burglary has been incredibly distressing for the victims and as the public can imagine, they just want to see the safe return of Twiglet.

“Thefts such as these are rare and we are taking this investigation seriously and carrying out multiple enquiries, including reviewing CCTV in the area.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact us and assist with this investigation.

“I am also directly appealing to the man in this video, asking him to return Twiglet safely.”

A post shared of Twiglet by Mercer and Hughes Veterinary Hospital read: "One of our vets has had her young dog stolen from her home in the Saffron Walden/ Littlebury area! Please share and make her too hot to handle! She is microchipped!"

Anybody with information on missing Twiglet should contact the police by submitting a report on the Essex Police website, using their online chat service or by calling 101.

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident 739 of 26 July when providing any information.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Andrew Malkinson after being released

'This is hell even if you're guilty': Man wrongly jailed for 17 years for rape tells LBC of prison ordeal

Ukraine's Olha Kharlan (L) refuses to shake hands with Russia's Anna Smirnova - who went on to stage a sit-in protest (R)

Ukrainian fencer disqualified for refusing to shake Russian opponents hand

Bronny James Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James says family ‘safe and healthy’ after son’s cardiac arrest

Co-op said shoplifting has reached record levels in its stores

Inside horrifying shoplifting trend leaving supermarket staff terrified to work as bosses urge police to step in

Niger Tensions

Niger’s president vows democracy will prevail following coup

Qatar Airways Earns

Qatar Airways’ profits boosted by World Cup flights

The woman said her six-figure salary 'wasn't worth it'

Lawyer who earns six figures warns people ‘it’s not worth it’ going after a huge salary

A fight broke out at a cinema in Kent

Shocking moment brawl breaks out between two women in Barbie screening

Russia Africa Summit

Russia making ‘maximum efforts’ to avert food crisis, Putin tells African summit

A local reacts as flames burn trees in the village of Gennadi on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes

Greek wildfires reach outskirts of Athens

The UN said planet earth is entering an era of 'Global Boiling'

July set to be 'hottest month in 120,000 years' as UN warns 'era of global boiling' to begin

Firefighters extinguish flames after an Mi-8 helicopter crash near Tyungur village, Altai Republic, southern Siberia, Russia

Russian helicopter crash kills four and injures 10

A man stands on a capsized passenger boat during a rescue operation

At least 21 dead and 40 rescued after boat overturns in Philippines

Sinead O'Connor was found unresponsive at home, police have said

No medical cause given for Sinead O'Connor's death as police reveal autopsy will 'take weeks'

Coutts CEO Peter Flavel (L) and Nigel Farage (R)

Coutts CEO becomes second senior NatWest Group official to quit over Nigel Farage banking row

Alicia Navarro has returned safe and well

Emotional mum of teenage girl who vanished for four years then reappeared 2,000 miles away declares 'miracles do exist'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescuers prepare to save miners trapped at an illegal mining area in Banyumas

Rescuers in Indonesia try to reach eight workers trapped in illegal mining hole

Morrissey criticised the response to Sinead's death and the lack of support for her while she was still alive

Morrissey lashes out over celebrity tributes to Sinead O’Connor - labelling them 'sterile slop' and 'too late'
A doctor inside the intensive care unit of Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro, Ukraine

Kyiv ‘launches major offensive’ against Russian forces in southeastern Ukraine

Roca Rey is recovering at home and plans to return next week

Horror moment so-called 'Messi of Matadors' is brutally gored and thrown into air by 1,000lbs bull
Andrew Malkinson served 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit

Innocent man who spent 17 years in jail for rape fears he must pay for prison bed and board from his compensation
Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 17 miles north of the Dutch island of Ameland

Fire still burning on ship carrying 3,000 cars near bird habitat

Bill Price said he had survivor's guilt after his OceanGate Titan trip

Survivor of failed Titan trip recalls moment passengers had to 'rock from side to side' to get sub back to surface
Charlie Cosser died after being stabbed multiple times

Pictured: Charlie 'Cheeks' Cosser, 17, stabbed to death at end-of-term marquee party at Sussex farmhouse
Louis De Zoysa has been sentenced to a whole life order at Northampton Crown Court for shooting dead Sergeant Matt Ratana

Man who shot and killed Sergeant Matt Ratana in custody cell will die in jail after being handed whole life order
Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'
Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit