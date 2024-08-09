'We will not tolerate breakdown of law and order': Minister hits out at 'slowness' in criminal justice system

By EJ Ward

Nick Thomas-Symonds has lamented a "slowness" in the criminal justice system in bringing knife crime offenders to justice.

Asked about the speed of convictions for violent offenders day-to-day, the Paymaster General told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC: "I think you're entirely right to identify the slowness that's existed in our criminal justice system.

"Now, I'm sure you and your listeners will appreciate the urgency of the situation that we've seen in recent days. It was absolutely vital that Government sent out a strong message that we will not tolerate a breakdown of law and order on our streets, and I'm sure you'll agree we've acted robustly on that.

"But on the wider point, whether you're talking about knife crime, other violent crime, violence against women and girls, you are entirely correct that there has been a slowness in our criminal justice system and we know that needs to be addressed."

On whether the Government tried to persuade judges to hand out "tougher" sentences, Mr Thomas-Symonds said: "We don't, obviously, interfere - as no Government would - in the sentences judges hand out. That is a matter for judges."

The conversation comes agter Sir Keir Starmer said swift justice, including sentencing, has been a deterrent to more violent disorder.

At least a dozen people were jailed on Thursday for their part in the riots of the past 10 days, with more expected to be sent to prison on Friday, including some on live television.

The Prime Minister addressed his third emergency Cobra meeting since the first riot in Southport on July 30 and after many planned protests failed to materialise on Wednesday night.

Sir Keir told the meeting that police need to remain on "high alert", the PA news agency understands.

He is understood to have said there was no doubt that levels of policing in the right places and swift justice over the past week, including sentencing, have acted as a deterrent to disorder.

Earlier in the day he told reporters that Wednesday night's events turned out "much better than was expected" and "anybody involving themselves in disorder, whatever they claim as their motive, will feel the full force of the law".

"It's important I repeat that because we need to make sure that in the coming days we can give the necessary reassurance to our communities, many of whom - I've been talking to some this morning - are very anxious about the situation."

His comments came as the final child injured in the Southport stabbings which sparked the riots was discharged from hospital on Thursday and will continue her recovery at home, Merseyside Police said.

Her family said they were "deeply saddened by the recent disorder", including attacks on police, and praised the officers who were first on the scene "when the horrific events unfolded" on July 29.

It has been an "incredibly difficult time for our nation", they said.