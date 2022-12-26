Ministers who break lobbying rules could be fined £30,000 in bid to strengthen 'toothless' regulations

26 December 2022, 11:02 | Updated: 26 December 2022, 11:04

Lord Pickles said his own anti-lobbying watchdog is "essentially toothless"
Lord Pickles said his own anti-lobbying watchdog is "essentially toothless". Picture: PA

By Adam Solomons

Politicians who break lobbying rules after leaving office could be fined three months' salary under new proposals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Government anti-lobbying chief Lord Pickles called for the hefty fines as he admitted current regulations are "essentially toothless".

Pickles' Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) has no basis in law, meaning its advice can be entirely ignored by politicians who break its rules.

A flurry of Conservative politicians including David Cameron, Owen Paterson and Andrew Bridgen have fallen foul of lobbying rules over the past 18 months.

Read more: Andrew Marr: The government needs to act now to save the NHS or risk being kicked out in the next election

Read more: Only a third of Leave voters now think Brexit was a success

Lord Pickles advised a three-month salary fine, which adds up to £28,956 on the current £115,000 annual pay rate for ministers.

He wrote in The Telegraph: "Recent scandals like Greensill, involving politicians and senior civil servants, show the damage that can be done to the reputation of government and those who serve it.

"Facing a hefty fine or another sanction would be a significant deterrent and would demonstrate that we are serious about protecting the integrity of government."

With a cabinet minister's total salary currently at more than £151,000, the three-month fine for breaking Acoba rules would run up to just under £38,000.

Lord Pickles also advised banning ministers in law from taking jobs in sectors they worked in for two years after leaving office.

He added: “The system is creaking, and long overdue for reform. Without reform, further scandals are inevitable.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A resident shovels snow off around a car at a parking lot in Kitami city Hokkaido prefecture, northern Japan, on Dec. 24 2022

Heavy snow in Japan leaves at least 17 people dead and dozens injured

Mourners carry the body of Rabbi Haim Drukman during his funeral

Haim Drukman, leader of Israeli settler movement, dies aged 90

Children should be banned from using phones in their bedrooms stop them seeing 'seriously dark' online content at night, Britain’s Children’s Commissioner has warned.

Parents should impose phone curfew to protect children, kids tsar warns

Rooney was set to marry next year

Arrest made after Irish UN peacekeeper who was set to marry is killed in Lebanon

A Mekong River dolphin

Deaths of three endangered dolphins in Cambodia spark alarm

The government will soon stop publishing the data

Government will stop publishing Covid infections data as we're now 'living with' the disease

A suspected North Korean drone on display at South Korea's Defence Ministry in 2017

South Korea fires warning shots after North’s drones cross border

A Ukrainian soldier watches a drone feed from an underground command centre in the Donetsk region

Russia shoots down Ukrainian drone near its Engels airbase

A nurse prepares a Covid vaccination

China paying over-60s to have Covid jab but many fear side-effects

Brits are expected to spend £1 billion less this Boxing Day

'Dire' Boxing Day sales ahead as Brits set to spend £1 billion less than last year

Trinity Bliss, as Tuk, in a scene from Avatar: The Way Of Water

Avatar sequel sails to second week at top of box office in North America

In this undated file photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Defence, a Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location

China sends 71 warplanes and seven ships towards Taiwan in 24 hours

Winter Weather New York

Freezing monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives

Afghanistan

NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban rulers ban women

France Shooting Protest

Paris shooting suspect wanted to kill migrants, prosecutors say

King Charles paid tribute to his "beloved" mother the Queen

King Charles uses first Christmas Day speech to pay tribute to people 'trying to keep their families warm'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Christmas

In Pictures: Christmas celebrations around the world

The royal family have been to church

King Charles and the royal family greet crowds at Sandringham Christmas Day church service

South Africa Truck Explosion

Death toll rises after South Africa tanker lorry explosion

Vatican Pope Christmas

Pope uses Christmas message to lament ‘icy winds of war buffeting humanity’

Three men walk down Richmond Avenue in whiteout conditions during a sustained blizzard in Buffalo, N.Y

At least 18 dead as monster storm brings rain, snow and cold across US

The dog (not pictured) is believed to have started the fire

Dog started house fire by jumping on hairdryer, firefighters claim

Afghan women protest against the university ban

US condemns Taliban over NGO jobs ban for women in Afghanistan

Russia Ukraine War Christmas

Some Ukrainians move Christmas to ‘break connection’ with Russia

Maxi Jazz has died

Tributes pour in after Maxi Jazz, Faithless singer, dies aged 65

Indonesia Rohingya Refugees

58 Rohingya Muslims land on beach in Indonesia’s Aceh

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr 22/12/22

Best of 2022: 'The politics this year has been great', says comedian Matt Forde

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

harry meghan

Rachel Johnson: Harry and Meghan aren't controlling their story, they're selling it!

Sangita best of

Best of 2022: Sangita Myska's top moments of standing up to injustice

Iain Dale 05/12/22

Best of 2022: Iain Dale slams allegations PM pressured Sue Gray to drop report as 'borderline corrupt'
shelagh 2022

Best of 2022: 'Until I broke the law, people didn't listen to me!': Eco-protestor tells Shelagh Fogarty after prison time
Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller ‘shaking with rage’ at minister suggesting young people are on ‘plodding’ path with cash

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller ‘shaking with rage’ at minister suggesting young people are on ‘plodding’ path with cash
Best of 2022: James O'Brien

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's explosive reaction to Keir Starmer being cleared of Beergate

cost of living

Caller demands fall of monarchy as grandiose coronation set to take place while 'children die from mould'
12 years of Tory rule

In under three minutes James O'Brien completely demolishes 12 years of Tory rule

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit