Ministers pledge to give more powers to local areas, in 'devolution revolution'

16 July 2024, 00:06

Angela Rayner
Angela Rayner. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The government has promised to give more powers to local areas in what it has dubbed a "devolution revolution".

Deputy PM and local government minister Angela Rayner invited any local area that does not currently have devolved powers to come forward and take on devolution for the first time.

Some parts of the UK, such as London, Greater Manchester and the Tees Valley, have local authorities with local powers over areas like transport and housing.

And Ms Rayner has written to local authorities without devolved powers to ask them to "partner with the government".

Keir Starmer said ahead of the election that devolution was essential for tackling the UK's regional inequality.

Her letter comes ahead of the King's Speech on Wednesday, in which mayors and councils are expected to be handed more control over skills, energy, planning and transport, including bus routes and fares.

Read more: ‘Levelling up doesn't happen by magic’: Devolution is ‘essential for tackling inequality’, Keir Starmer says

Read more: Failure to ‘level up’ Britain would be ‘catastrophic’, Wes Streeting admits, as Starmer vows to resurrect Johnson policy

Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosts the first roundtable with regional UK mayors, at Downing Street
Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosts the first roundtable with regional UK mayors, at Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

In the letter to local leaders, Ms Rayner wrote: "For too long, Westminster government has tightly gripped control and held back opportunities and potential for towns, cities, and villages across the country.

"Last week, with the Prime Minister, I had the pleasure of meeting the metro mayors in England. We discussed how to have a proper, grown-up conversations around economic growth, and how to deliver that through better housing, skills, and jobs for local people.

"I want to work with more places to help them use these enhanced powers and roles, because I want to drive growth in every part of the country.

"For any area considering it, now is the time to take the plunge and speak to us about how we can work with you to transform your regions."

Mayor of Greater Manchester: 'There is too much power in the hands of the unelected British state'

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Ms Rayner held a meeting with 11 regional leaders, including Labour's London mayor Sadiq Khan, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, and the only Conservative mayor, Tees Valley's Lord Houchen.

Sir Keir told them at the meeting on July 9 that he wants to build "a real partnership" with them.

The government has pointed to Greater Manchester, which has had devolved powers since 2014, as an example of a region succeeding as a result of devolution.

Sir Keir said in March that he wanted to devolve powers further to create wealth outside of London, the south-east and the major cities.

"Devolution is absolutely essential for taking on regional inequality," he said in a speech in Dudley launching Labour's local election campaign.

"Levelling up doesn't happen by magic, but the energy and drive must always come from the place itself," he said, promising a "full-fat approach to devolution".

