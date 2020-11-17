Matt Hancock does not rule out extension to England's coronavirus lockdown

Health secretary Matt Hancock refused to rule out a lockdown extension in England. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Matt Hancock has not ruled out an extension to England's coronavirus lockdown, with a health chief warning the tiered system may have to be strengthened.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday it was "too early for us to know" whether coronavirus cases will be reduced enough to ease national restrictions on 2 December as planned, and later called on the public to "persevere" as the country tackles the second wave of the virus.

"But we absolutely hope to be able to replace the national lockdown with a tiered system similar to what we had before."

Public Health England's Dr Susan Hopkins - standing alongside Mr Hancock at the Downing Street press conference on Monday - said the lowest tier of earlier measures had had "little effect".

#Coronavirus is not a short term problem that can easily be fixed. We must persevere



We must focus on the long-term solutions, underpinned by the best possible science and lay firm foundations for the future.



Thank you to everyone for your patience in the national effort pic.twitter.com/RMT6p8EfH5 — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) November 17, 2020

Dr Hopkins, who is advising the Government on its Covid-19 response, warned ministers would have to consider strengthening the measures for the coming months.

"We see very little effect from Tier 1 and I think when we look at what tiers may be there in the future, we will have to think about strengthening them in order to get us through the winter months until the vaccine is available for everyone," she said.

On Tuesday Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told LBC the Government's "hope and expectation" is that England will return to a tiered system, but said ministers could lay down plans in parliament to extend - but only if it is backed by MP in a vote.

The likelihood of securing a vaccine moved a step closer yesterday after early data showed a new jab to be almost 95% effective in protecting against the virus.

Scientists welcomed the "tremendously exciting" news that US firm Moderna's jab may be highly effective in preventing people getting ill and may work across all age groups, including the elderly.

Mr Hancock said "great advances in medical science are coming to the rescue", but admitted the UK had only secured five million doses of Moderna's jab.

"While there is much uncertainty, we can see the candle of hope and we must do all that we can to nurture its flame," he said.

"But we're not there yet. Until the science can make us safe we must remain vigilant and keep following the rules that we know can keep this virus under control."

With Conservative backbenchers pressuring for the Prime Minister not to extend the lockdown next month, Mr Hancock said they do not yet have the data to understand its impact.

"It is too early for us to know what the number of cases will be as we come to the end of the current lockdown," the Health Secretary said.

Dr Hopkins said that Tier 2 of the local restrictions appeared to have worked in some areas but "not so well in others".

The UK has already secured 40 million doses of a vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech, which uses the same technology as Moderna and should be in the UK before Christmas.

But the Government did not place orders with Moderna at the same time and a Government spokesman said the jab would not become available until "spring 2021 in the UK at the earliest" after spending much of Monday in negotiations with the company.