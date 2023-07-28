British officials' blunder as Ministry of Defence staff accidentally send confidential information to Russian ally

28 July 2023, 08:14

British officials accidentally sent the emails to Mali
British officials accidentally sent the emails to Mali. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Officials in the British Ministry of Defence sent confidential information to a Russian ally by mistake.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The ministry has launched an investigation into the embarrassing slip-up, which it said involved a small amount of emails, none of which contained anything that could "compromise operational security", sent to Mali, the west African country.

The error came because officials sent emails to an address with a '.ml' domain, which belongs to Mali, rather than a '.mil', which is for the US military.

Mali was one of the six African countries promised free grain shipments by Russian President Vladimir Putin after the collapse of the Black Sea deal with Ukraine.

The Wagner group of Russian mercenaries have also been deployed in Mali to fight alongside the army against jihadists.

Read more: Ukrainian fencer disqualified for refusing to shake Russian opponents hand

Read more: Russian jet blasts US military drone with flares and severely damages it in Putin's latest 'reckless' provocation

Russian mercenaries in Mali, in an undated photo
Russian mercenaries in Mali, in an undated photo. Picture: Alamy

The US made a similar error last week, sending millions of military emails to Mali.

The British blunder is said to have been much smaller.

An MoD spokesman said: "We have opened an investigation after a small number of emails were mistakenly forwarded to an incorrect email domain.

"We are confident they did not contain any information that could compromise operational security or technical data.

"All sensitive information is shared on systems designed to minimise the risk of misdirection.

UN secretary-general 'deeply disappointed' by Russia's decision on Ukraine food production

"The MoD constantly reviews its processes and is currently undertaking a programme of work to improve information management, data loss prevention, and the control of sensitive information."

The emails mistakenly sent to Mali by the US are believed to contain sensitive information, including the passwords, medical records and itineraries of senior officers.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier this week that Mali's defence minister, air force chief and deputy chief of staff wouldcome under sanctions for helping Wagner operate in their country.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A bus driver has been sentenced for accidentally dragging a pensioner under his double decker bus

Bus driver jailed after gran loses both legs after being dragged under wheels when he refused to let her on board

Sinead O'Connor appeared happy weeks before her death

Neighbours reveal Sinead O'Connor appeared 'happy and smiling' days before her shock death

Navarro is yet to meet her mother in person

Teenage girl missing for four years then walked into a police station 2,000 miles away has not been reunited with mum

The Home Office is set to house migrants in marquees under new plans.

Suella Braverman buys ‘marquees’ to house 2,000 Channel migrants in emergency bid to avoid hotel costs

Peaches Stergo

Florida woman stole millions from Holocaust survivor in dating scam

Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson's new Saudi club 'hides LGBT pride captain's armband' in awkward promotional video

40% of UK adults will be obese by 2035

40% of adults in UK to be obese by 2035, as MPs urge government to wage war on junk food

The masked intruder appeared to clamp miniature dachshund Twiglet's jaws to stop her barking

Shocking moment 'Twiglet' the dachshund stolen in 'targeted' theft by fake delivery driver with hammer

Madonna is the 'luckiest star in the world'

Dancing Madonna says she is 'luckiest star in the world' as she recovers from serious bacterial infection after ICU stay

Dame Deborah James

'Following in mum's footsteps': Dame Deborah James' daughter launches cancer fundraiser a year after her mother's death

Trump Capitol Riot

Trump’s lawyers meet with prosecutors ahead of possible 2020 election indictment

The CD album cover to The very best of The Eagles

Randy Meisner, founding member of The Eagles, dies aged 77

James Martin has opened up about his cancer diagnosis.

TV chef James Martin reveals shock cancer diagnosis as he says it’s returned ‘several’ times despite surgery

Yvette Cooper accused the government of giving people smugglers a 'free pass'.

Labour calls for new serious crime strategy and end to ‘free pass’ for people smugglers as conviction rate drops 36%

Donald Trump

Trump accused of asking employee to delete footage in classified documents case

The Prime Minister took a dig at the mayor of London.

Rishi Sunak announces plans for £200m worth of affordable new homes as he takes dig at Sadiq Khan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Whales Triple Breach

‘Whale ballet’ provides birthday thrill for father-of-three

Obit Bo Goldman

Oscar-winning screenwriter Bo Goldman dies aged 90

Bronny James Cardiac Arrest Basketball

Son of LeBron James discharged from hospital three days after cardiac arrest

The new trend has sparked debate.

‘It’s a pub not a post office!’: Brits slam new trend of ‘single file’ queues in pubs and call for return of tradition
Greece Wildfires

Wildfire triggers huge explosions at Greek air force ammunition depot

Biden

Joe Biden announces measures to protect workers from heatwaves

Andrew Malkinson after being released

'Prison is hell even if you're guilty': Man wrongly jailed for rape tells LBC of 17-year ordeal behind bars
Ukraine's Olha Kharlan (L) refuses to shake hands with Russia's Anna Smirnova - who went on to stage a sit-in protest (R)

Ukrainian fencer disqualified for refusing to shake Russian opponents hand

Bronny James Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James says family ‘safe and healthy’ after son’s cardiac arrest

This is the heartbreaking moment a miniature dachshund is stolen from her home.

Harrowing moment masked man armed with hammer breaks into home to steal miniature dachshund

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit