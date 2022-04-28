Top football agent Mino Raiola tweets he's still alive from intensive care

Mino Raiola, who represents the likes of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has confirmed he has not died. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Top football agent Mino Raiola has tweeted from hospital denying claims he has died aged 54, as his doctor said he is "fighting for his life".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The renowned football agent, who represents the likes of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is reportedly "very ill" in hospital.

Reports in Italy claimed on Thursday that the 54-year-old had died following a lung illness, with Real Madrid even tweeting their "condolences".

Raiola has since tweeted from his official account, denying the claims.

He wrote: "Current health status for the ones wondering: p***** off second time in four months they kill me. Seem also able to resuscitate."

Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate. — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) April 28, 2022

Sources close to Raiola insist the rumours of his death are "fake" but he is seriously ill.

Jose Fortes Rodriguez, a close colleague of the Italian, told reporters: "He's in a bad position, but he hasn't died."

The official Real Madrid twitter account put a statement out following the reports - which has since been deleted - expressing their condolences.

Mino Raiola has confirmed he is still alive after false reports circulated about his death. Picture: Alamy

The now-deleted tweet said: "Real Madrid CF, its President and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Mino Raiola and would like to express their condolences, their affection and their affection to all his relatives and loved ones."

Raiola is thought to be in the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

His doctor has also told Italian news agency ANSA that Raiola was "fighting" for his life, and that he was "indignant" at the reports in Italy.