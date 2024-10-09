'I got married at 51!': Miranda Hart reveals she's tied the knot after 'tough few years' battling Lyme disease

Miranda Hart has revealed she has tied the knot at the age of 51.

The comedian announced the news on Tuesday, revealing that she met "my person" at the age of 49.

Describing the romantic proposal at London's Kew Gardens in her new book 'I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You', the Miranda star confirmed speculation surrounding her relationship status.

The star confirmed the wedding live on The One Show on Tuesday night, revealing she'd tied the knot during the promotional tour for the new book.

"I didn't think a traditional proposal would affect me so," she wrote in the book.

She also revealed her struggle with chronic fatigue after being diagnosed with Lyme disease.

"There was someone knowing all my ridiculousness and brokenness and still willing to bend down, lookup and commit to loving me and standing by me for the rest of his life," she wrote in the book.

Documenting the past 10 years of her life, the actor also touches on the challenges posed by ill health - most notably her battle with Lymes Disease.

'I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You' sees the actor describe how her boyfriend popped the question.

The actress explained the couple went to the gardens for a walk on an "ordinary January day".

"We stood still on the bridge overlooking the lake when the silence was pierced as he rather seriously said, 'Miranda'.

"I turned around and as I did he got down on one knee. 'Miranda...'" she wrote.

"I don't remember anything else because I simply burst out out crying, apparently saying yes before he had finished the sentence (awkward if he'd been tying a shoelace...)"

During The One Show appearance, the star revealed: "I'm married, I got married at 51 and it's just so lovely!"

"I'd written Gary for onscreen Miranda and it wasn't until I was 49 that I met my person,"she declared.

However, the star insisted her husband's identity would remain a secret.

"It's a little undercurrent in the book, I'm not going to reveal how we met because that's a little bit of a twist.

"He's my best friend, we had the best fun and I'm just thrilled to be a young bride at 51."

Hart was spotted wearing a wedding band in recent snaps posted on Instagram, leading many to speculate as to her relationship status.