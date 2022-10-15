Miriam Margolyes delivers F-word rant at Jeremy Hunt

Miriam Margolyes delivered some choice remarks about the new Chancellor. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Comedian and actress Miriam Margolyes shocked radio listeners with some choice language she said what she ‘really wanted to’ about new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

The comedian, 81, had appeared to talk about the passing of actor Robbie Coltrane. But she started talking about politics and the new Chancellor, and said: “'When I saw him there I just said "you've got a hell of a job, the best of luck", and what I really wanted to say was "f*** you, you b*****d!" But you can't say that.’”

The interview was cut short and she left the studio. Journalist Justin Webb told her: “We’ll have to have you out the studio now.”

The 81-year-old actress, who is known to be outspoken during interviews, said she had wished Mr Hunt the best of luck, but added that she had wanted to use much stronger words towards him.

At the end of the interview on BBC Radio 4, she told the presenters Martha Kearney and Justin Webb that she had greeted Mr Hunt, who had been interviewed on Saturday morning's programme before her.

She said: "When I saw him there I just said 'you've got a hell of a job, the best of luck'. What I really wanted to say (was) 'f*** you, you b*****d' but you can't say that."

Webb quickly apologised for the language, adding: "Oh, no, no, no, you mustn't say that. No, you can't say that!"

Mr Hunt was conducting his first round of media interviews since he replaced Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor on Friday.

He has said he will meet with Treasury officials later on Saturday and with Prime Minister Liz Truss on Sunday.