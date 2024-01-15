Breaking News

Missile hits ship south of Yemen days after British and US airstrikes destroyed Houthi sites

15 January 2024, 14:42 | Updated: 15 January 2024, 15:19

Houthis have been attacking shipping as they claim it's support for Gaza and Hamas
Houthis have been attacking shipping as they claim it's support for Gaza and Hamas. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A ship travelling south of Yemen has been hit by a missile days after British and US airstrikes battered Houthi sites.

The vessel, which was south east of Aden, was hit on its port side from above.

It is believed to be US owned. Ambrey, a British maritime security group, said the strike "targeted US interests in response to US military strikes on Houthi military positions in Yemen" and reported that a fire broke out on board but nobody was injured and the vessel is seaworthy.

The ship is not connected to Israel, the group said.

The UK's Maritime Trade Operations agency warned other ships in the area to "transit with caution".

It is the latest attack in the escalating Red Sea crisis, in which Houthi rebels, claiming to be supporting Hamas in Gaza, have targeted international shipping despite US and British calls for them to stop.

That instruction to end their attacks was backed up by military strikes last week - but it was considered unlikely it would immediately deter the Houthi rebels, which control western Yemen, from continuing to threaten vessels.

Earlier on Monday, the US military said it had shot down an anti-ship missile fired at one of its destroyers, the USS Laboon.

It was shot down by fighter jets on Sunday afternoon after being launched from a part of Yemen controlled by the Houthis.

Almost 30 locations were struck by British and American strikes on Friday after repeated warnings to the rebels.

They intervened to protect innocent sailors aboard the ships transiting the Red Sea and prevent marine traffic having to use the longer route around Africa - instead of going through the Suez Canal - which would have a knock-on effect on prices just as Western nations recover from soaring inflation.

The US also bombed a Houthi radar on Saturday. Washington and London have both insisted they are prepared to launch more attacks.

The ship was travelling in the Gulf of Aden
The ship was travelling in the Gulf of Aden. Picture: Google Maps

The Houthis have vowed retaliation. Their claims to be supporting Gaza have managed to impress some in the West, with chants in support of their attacks on civilian vessels heard among demonstrators in London on Saturday.

Previously, they claimed they were targeting ships linked to Israel, but in reality their attacks have been much less discriminate.

Houthis seized control of the western portion of Yemen after years of civil war in the state and are backed by Iran.

They have launched dozens of attacks on shipping since mid-November.

