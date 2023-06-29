Girl, 13, from Yorkshire who ‘vanished’ from London party found ‘safe and well’

Carmelle was reported as missing on Sunday. Picture: Met Police/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A missing teenage girl who travelled nearly 200 miles from south Yorkshire to south London has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Carmelle Hepi, 13, went from her home in Barnsley to Sheffield on Saturday June 23 before catching a train to Peckham in south-east London to go to a party with other teenagers.

But family reported Carmelle as missing on Sunday after midnight as they became worried for the 13-year-old's whereabouts.

It is thought she left a party, which took place in Watling Street, at about 11pm, with another group of people.

Lambeth borough police shared in a statement on Thursday announcing that Carmelle has been found, it read: “We’re delighted to say that 13-year-old Carmelle Hepi has been found safe and well.

“This was a complex and fast-paced inquiry by specialist detectives. We would like to thank everyone who supported our appeals.”

Police said they arrested three men in their 20s on suspicion of kidnap on Tuesday.

A fourth man was also arrested with no further details.

One now remains in custody, while the other three have been freed on bail, pending further investigation.

Carmelle has been found safe and well. Picture: Met Police

Carmelle was found in the London area, Scotland Yard said.

Detective chief inspector Chris Wood released a direct message to the girl after she went missing, he said: "Carmelle, I want you to know that you are not in any trouble whatsoever. Our one and only focus is making sure that you are safe and well.”

CCTV footage was also released showing her wearing a pink and white jacket going into a Primark on Croydon high street on Sunday.

DCI Wood added that his officers were "working round the clock" to find Carmelle, working with South Yorkshire Police.

Officers hunting for Carmelle said on Wednesday that they didn't know where she was, but that they thought she was with an older man.

She is believed to have visited properties in Croydon and Lewisham, also in south-east London, and Purfleet in Essex.