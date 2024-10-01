Desperate appeal to find missing boy, 7, and his mother who 'may have altered her appearance'

By Christian Oliver

Police have said they are 'increasingly concerned for the welfare' for a missing seven-year-old boy and his mother.

Karima Mahmoud, 43, and her son Adam Glanville were last seen on June 3 in Richmond as police renewed their urgent appeal to help find the pair.

Karima is in breach of a family court order and police are trying to locate both her and Adam.

Police said it was possible that the mother may have "altered her appearance" but is not believed to have come to any harm.

Adam Glanville, seven. Picture: Met Police

Karima Mahmoud, 43. Picture: Met Police

Detective Sergeant Mary Dawson who is leading the investigation said: "We have followed all lines of enquiry in order to locate Karima and Adam, however we are again asking for the public's help.

"While we've no evidence to suspect that either of them have come to harm, as time passes we are increasingly concerned for their welfare.

DS Dawson added: "It is possible that Karima may have altered her appearance."

The Metropolitan Police appealed to the public to help locate the mother and son or provide any information that may help lead to them being found.

Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts should contact 101 ref 01/421708/24.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.