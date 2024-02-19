Boy’s father ‘jumped in’ to try and find son, two, missing in River Soar flood as divers and helicopter deployed in search

By Asher McShane

The father of a two-year-old boy who is missing in a river in Leicestershire jumped in to try and rescue him, police said today.

Leicestershire police confirmed that the boy's father went into the water to try and find him and later had to be taken to hospital as a precaution.

Specialist divers and a helicopter equipped with thermal imaging cameras have also joined the search, police said today.

The search effort carried on overnight last night with officers using night vision goggles and thermal imaging in their efforts to find the youngster.

Investigation as to the circumstances of how the boy fell in the water are in the "very early stages," police said.

The family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Members of the public are being told to stay well away from the "dangerous" flooded area.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said police are leading the operation with support from multiple other forces and dozens of officers joining the search effort.

Emergency services attended the scene just after 5pm yesterday and a search and rescue operation began in Aylestone Meadows, close to Marsden Lane, a tow path that runs alongside the River Soar.

Leicestershire Police said yesterday: "Our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.

"We have had a number of offers of support to assist with the search and would kindly ask that people do not attend the scene due to rising water levels and safety risks.

"If anyone has any information or comes across anything that may assist officers, they are asked to contact us immediately."

People are asked to contact 999 with information quoting incident 476:180224.