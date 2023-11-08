Mystery as missing Brit who disappeared over three months ago in Kent is found dead in the Netherlands

By Jasmine Moody

A body found in the Netherlands has been identified as belonging to a missing man from Kent.

Liam Graham, 22, was reported missing on Saturday 22 July 2023, from Lower Stoke, Kent.

Officers were unable to locate the man after ten days of searching two miles of the Hoo Peninsula in the north-west of the county.

Police also used drones, sniffer dogs, a helicopter and the search and marine unit.

The investigation was relaunched on October 12 after Mr Graham's wallet was found on farmland close to where he had gone missing.

And on November 6, Kent police were contacted by Ducth authorities, who said they had recovered the body of a man.

The following day it was confirmed the body belonged to Mr Graham.

A spokesperson for the force told said: "A body recovered in the Netherlands has been identified as that belonging to a missing man from Medway.

"Liam Graham, 22, was reported missing on Saturday, July 22 2023, from Lower Stoke.

"Officers carried out extensive searches to find him over several weeks but were unable to locate him.

"On Monday, Kent Police was contacted by the Dutch authorities stating they had recovered the body of a man. On the following day, it was confirmed the body was that of Mr Graham.

"His family have since been informed and Kent Police is continuing to work with colleagues in the Netherlands to establish the circumstances surrounding his death."

On a Facebook group called Search For Liam, his mum confirmed his death.

She wrote: "I just wanted to let everyone know that Liam has been found. Sadly Liam has passed.

"I just wanted to thank everyone for their help and support. But please can everyone respect that me and my family need our time to process this and be together."

Mr Graham was last seen just before 00:10 BST on Stoke Road, between Lower Stoke and Hoo, Kent.

His family have now been informed and Kent Police is continuing to work with colleagues in the Netherlands to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Graham's death.