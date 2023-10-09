Missing Brit and partner pictured having fun just before brutal Hamas attack - as family told they are dead

Danny Darlington and his German girlfriend have not been heard from since the attack. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A Brit who disappeared during the Hamas massacre was pictured having fun shortly before - as friends of his partner reveal they were told the pair are dead.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Danny Darlington, a British photographer who lived in Berlin, and his German girlfriend, Carolin Bohl, have not been heard from since they went to a bunker in Nir Or, a kibbutz in the south of Israel.

Ms Bohl's family were informed late on Sunday from a man working at the kibbutz that the bodies of the two had been identified, according to her brother-in law Sam Pasquesi.

Images shard on social media showed the couple laughing together shortly before they vanished during the brutal attack.

At least 700 people are understood to have been killed in Israel and more than 400 in Gaza.

Read more: 'This is our 9/11': Israel strikes back at Hamas after 'worst massacre of innocent civilians' in its history

Read more: Bodies of 260 killed in Israel festival massacre piled up after Hamas went 'tree by tree' executing victims

Carolin Bohl and Danny Darlington. Picture: Social media

Ms Bohl's sister posted on Instagram claiming the family had been told of their death from a friend "on the ground".

"Today we learned from Carolin's friend on the ground in Kibbutz Nir Oz in Israel that she and her friend Danny were killed in a terrorist attack yesterday," she wrote.

"We are broken and are working to cope with this unimaginable tragedy.

"We send our deepest thanks to those who made such an effort today to hep find her and provide information and contacts."

She added: "Please give us some time and space to remember our sweet angel Caro and her beloved friend Danny."

Meanwhile, Mr Pasquesi said: "While we haven't got official notification from the governments of Israel, Germany or UK, we have reliable information from the ground in Israel that our beloved Caro and her dear friend Danny were killed in a terrorist Hamas raid.

"We are so thankful to family, friends, friends of friends, and strangers for the aid in providing such expedient information, press and government contacts, hopes, prayers and comfort.

"We will now focus on coping with this tragedy and ask for some time and space to come to terms. Thank you."

People fleeing the scene. Picture: Social media

It comes as hundreds remain missing in Israel following the Hamas attack.

More than 260 bodies were found on-site at the festival, with images from the aftermath showing victims being placed in body bags and piled up in tents.

Footage also showed empty festival tents and abandoned cars strewn across the road.

Survivors said they were forced to hide under bushes as people were killed one-by-one.

The death toll from the event was confirmed by Israeli officials on Sunday evening - and could rise higher still.