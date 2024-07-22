Missing Brit who vanished in Majorca for 12 days is found alive after ‘series of unfortunate events’

22 July 2024, 20:33

By Christian Oliver

Missing Brit Ben Ross has been found alive after disappearing on the Spanish holiday island of Majorca for 12 days.

Mr Ross, a trainee barrister, 26, went missing in the capital Palma earlier this month, leading to his mother launching a desperate search for her son.

"I’m so incredibly grateful for all the help and support we’ve received," Mr Ross' mother Felix Robinson said, announcing that he had been found.

"Everyone has been truly incredible. We are so relieved to have found him and are now focused on getting him back to full health and home safe and well.

Mr Ross had initially travelled to the Spanish holiday island to take a break from his studies, but he had not been seen or heard from since July 10.

Ben Ross with his mother Felix Robinson
Ben Ross with his mother Felix Robinson. Picture: GoFundMe

His mother said he was subject to a "series of unfortunate events" that included losing his belongings and having a spat with his flatmates.

A GoFundMe page was subsequently launched for Ms Robinson to go and find her son in Palma after she received a "peculiar" email from him.

Around £4,000 was raised for the mother as she flew out to find her son.

But in an update to the GoFundMe page on Monday afternoon, family friend Carla Speight said the two had been reunited and described the mother as "incredibly relieved".

Ms Speight said: "Ben has been FOUND!

"Today Ben was at the British Consulate in Palma Majorca and met with Felix who is incredibly relieved at the sight of her son and being able to hug him.

"For now, Felix and her family are requesting some privacy whilst they get Ben back to full strength and home, and they want to extend their thanks to the press, media and public for all their support in finding him.

"They now have the task of arranging an emergency passport alongside making sure he is well enough to fly home following treatment for dehydration and exhaustion."

Ben Ross, who went missing on June 10
Ben Ross, who went missing on June 10. Picture: GoFundMe

The "series of unfortunate events" that led to Mr Robinson's disappearance started when the student had his bag stolen, along with his phone, passport, iPad, wallet, and keys.

"Ben went straight to the police to report what had happened and by the time he left the police station, it was late in the evening," family friend Carla, who set up the GoFundMe page, said.

"When trying to find where he was staying, he became lost and when he eventually found the apartment, his flatmates refused him entry due to not knowing who was knocking on the door so late."

Out of "desperation", Ben then broke into the apartment where he was met with "aggrieved flatmates" who threatened to evict him.

She said police were called about the incident on July 10 but said they would not intervene as Ben had offered to pay for damages.

"One of the flatmates is then alleged to have threatened Ben with two men who will ‘sort him out’ and ‘remove him’ before the weekend, information that has further increased Felix’s worries for the wellbeing of her son."

The mother and son then tried to secure emergency funds for him to find other accommodation, but were not able to work the correct instructions.

This reportedly worsened Ben’s mental state where he sent a "peculiar email" to his mother, admitting he was struggling and was not in a good place. He then cut off communications with her completely.

