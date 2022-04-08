Missing British man and son feared dead after drug captain abandons them off Malaysia coast

8 April 2022, 10:22

A British man and his son went missing on the diving trip.
A British man and his son went missing on the diving trip. Picture: Berita Haria online

By Emma Soteriou

A missing British man and his son are feared dead after they went missing while diving off the coast of Malaysia on Wednesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shell engineer Adrian Chesters, 46, and his 14-year-old Dutch son, Nathen Chesters, were among a group of four diving in 49ft-deep water near an island around 10 miles off the coastal town of Mersing in the southern Johor state.

An alarm was raised after the group did not surface about an hour after the dive.

The captain gave a statement to police in Mersing, a coastal town on the southeastern tip of the Malay Peninsula, but was later arrested when he tested positive for methamphetamine after a urine sample was taken.

Registered diving instructor Kristine Grodem was saved earlier in the week.

She said the four surfaced safely on Wednesday afternoon but drifted away from the boat and were separated by a strong current.

However, hopes of finding the final trio - which includes the British nationals and a woman from France - are fading fast as rescuers continue to scour the area into a third day.

Read more: Sunak and wife 'held US residency and tax status in first year as Chancellor'

Read more: Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council following invasion of Ukraine

Despite concerns, police said on Thursday that they believed there was a "strong chance" the pair will be found alive.

District police chief Cyril Edward Nuing said: "With their equipment, their full gear and their experience, we believe there is a strong chance of finding them alive."

Ms Grodem said that she was offering diving training to the group, who were aiming to obtain advanced diving licences.

She was rescued by a tug boat and then airlifted by a maritime aircraft, Johor maritime officials said.

Johor's sultan, Ibrahim Iskandar, ordered the suspension of all activities off Mersing pending an investigation.

In a statement, he said: "We cannot allow diving to continue if safety measures are compromised."

The search was called off late on Wednesday local time because of poor visibility, and another diver - Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, from France - remains missing.

The Foreign Office is in contact with the diving resort and has offered consular assistance to the family, it is understood.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Dizzee Rascal dodges jail as he is ordered to wear electronic tag for assaulting ex-fiancee
Breaking
Selamaj has been jailed for life over Sabina Nessa's murder

Sabina Nessa's killer who beat teacher to death with road sign jailed for life

The Night Tube will return to the Jubilee line next month

Night Tube to return on Jubilee line next month as London bounces back from pandemic

Breaking
A rocket attack on a train station left civilians dead

'More than 30 killed and 100 wounded' in Russian rocket strike on train station

A 34-year-old mother who is battling terminal bowel cancer has revealed she was 'called into hospital to be scolded by NHS doctors'

London mum, 34, with terminal cancer 'scolded by NHS doctors' after slamming 'awful' care

Zelenskyy has claimed Boroyanka scenes are worse than in Bucha

Zelenskyy: Atrocities in Borodyanka 'more horrific' than Bucha

People are being told to measure their own waist-to-height ratio to tackle obesity

'Keep your waist size lower than half your height to stay healthy' says watchdog

Energy firms' customer support ratings are plummeting

Energy firms' customer support ratings plunge as millions hit with soaring bills

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty.

Sunak and wife 'held US residency and tax status in first year as Chancellor'

Disruption is expected to continue at ferry ports, airports and on popular tourist routes.

Easter chaos: Holidaymakers face road delays, flight cancellations and ferry woes

Russian Nobel Peace laureate Muratov shared the pictures on Telegram.

Nobel Peace Prize winner 'doused with paint in Russian pro-war attack' on Moscow train

The shooting took place in a central location with several bars and restaurants

Two dead and eight wounded after gunman open fires in Tel Aviv tourist hotspot

Labour MP Jess Phillips told LBC's Andrew Pierce criticism of Rishi Sunak's wife over her non-dom status is "completely legitimate".

Rishi Sunak's wife a 'legitimate' target over non-dom tax status, says Jess Phillips

Eric Pickles has been accused of disrespecting the memory of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire

Pickles blasted after calling Grenfell victims 'nameless' and not knowing how many died

A Unite office in central London was searched after a warrant was issued by South Wales Police

Police raid Unite HQ in London as part of fraud and money laundering investigation

Toraq Wyngard has been jailed for stalking Denise Welch

Man who stalked Denise Welch in 'terrifying' five-month ordeal jailed for seven years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukraine

30 killed as rocket hits Ukraine railway station crowded with fleeing civilians
A woman reacts at the scene of a shooting attack In Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday April 7 2022

Israeli forces kill Palestinian attacker after manhunt

Vladimir Putin

EU imposes sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s daughters

From left to right, Oksana Gavrielutca 41, sits at the back of a bus with her children Oleg 18, Diana 17 and Vlad 5 after they flee from Snigiriovka village, in Mikolaiv district, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 7,

Corpses with hands tied found ‘dumped like firewood’ in Bucha mass graves
The search and rescue operation for four foreign divers off the coast of Johor’s Mersing in Malaysia

Missing divers in Malaysia surfaced before drifting apart, survivor says
Sri Lankan government medical officers protest outside the national hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka medical group warns of catastrophic shortages that could cost lives
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, centre, visits the Diamond Mountain resort in Kumgang, North Korea, in 2019 (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

North demolishing hotel that was symbol of Korean engagement

Costa Rica Split Plane

Cargo jet slides off runway in Costa Rica and splits in half

Supreme Court Nomination Biden

Jackson confirmed as first black female high court justice

Russia Media Novaya Gazeta

Russian Nobel-winning editor says he was attacked on train

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 07/04 | Watch again

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari issues passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari's passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 06/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/04 | Watch again

UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien: UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 05/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/04 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari furiously clashed with a caller who said Ukraine kept "prodding the bear in Eastern Europe"

'You are weak': Nick's fiery clash with caller he brands 'Hitler apologist' over Ukraine

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police