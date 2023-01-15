Missing mum Constance Marten was 'very talented' actress who 'could have gone very far', former classmates says

15 January 2023, 22:41 | Updated: 15 January 2023, 22:44

Missing mum Constance Marten (L) was an 'very talented' actress who 'could have gone very far', a former classmates says.
Missing mum Constance Marten (L) was an 'very talented' actress who 'could have gone very far', a former classmates says. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Chris Samuel

Missing mum Constance Marten was an 'very talented' actress who 'could have gone very far', a former classmates says.

Ms Marten, her partner, and their newborn child have been missing for 10 days after abandoning their broken down vehicle near junction four of the M61 on January 5.

The Met and Essex Police forces have joined Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in the hunt for the missing family, after the couple were spotted in Harwich Port, Essex and later at East Ham Tube station in East London.

Miss Marten is from an aristocratic landowning family in Dorset with 'ties to the Royal Family'.

But it is understood that she has not been in close contact with them for a considerable time.

Her family were the previous owners of Crichel Estate in Dorset, and her father, Napier Marten, was a page to Queen Elizabeth.

Before they became estranged, Ms Marten was regarded as an 'It' girl, and appeared on fashion magazine Tatler's Babe of the Month page in 2008, it's reported.

After graduating from Leeds University, Ms Marten NCTJ qualification in journalism, then joined an acting course at East 15 drama school in Essex.

“She was just beautiful, full of life, full of kindness . . . and she was very, very talented,” the classmate told The Sunday Times,

They added: “Just a stunning person inside and out. I was kind of bowled over by her really.”

Ms Marten's family were the previous owners of Crichel Estate in Dorset.
Ms Marten's family were the previous owners of Crichel Estate in Dorset. Picture: Alamy

“On Facebook, and on my phone, but she never replied. It was very unlike her. I was very upset after it.”

Police said 35-year-old Ms Marten is believed to have "very recently" given birth, adding that "neither she nor the baby have been assessed by medical professionals".

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford made a direct plea to the couple to make contact with officers and said there are a number of officers "carrying out urgent enquiries to find Constance, Mark and their baby".

He said: "Constance and Mark, I appeal directly to you, please think of your baby's health and wellbeing, and get in touch with us so we can ensure your child is medically well and has no underlying issues.

But the friend said Ms Marten, who was “a very good actress”, changed during the course, and her interest in drama waned.

Eventually, following a run-in with a tutor, Ms Marten dropped out in 2016.

“She could have gone very far,” the friend said. “She had a lot of talent.”

But Ms Marten and the friend lost touch. “I tried to contact her several times,” they said.

"Please do this for your child. You wouldn't be able to forgive yourself if they became poorly. All we want to do is help you and your baby."

He also appealed to members of the public who might have seen the trio to contact police.

He said: "This is a fast-moving investigation and we have a number of officers from across the Met carrying out urgent enquiries to find Constance, Mark and their baby.

"The help from members of the public has been invaluable over the past week and I would appeal to anyone who believes they have seen Constance, Mark or their newborn baby - either in London or further afield - to contact us without delay. Together we can ensure they and their newborn baby are safe and well."

