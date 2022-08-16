Missing nurse Owami Davies could still be alive and ‘in need of help' six weeks after she vanished as five bailed

Owami Davies has been missing since the start of July. Picture: Family handout/Metropolitan Police

By Rachael Venables

Missing student nurse Owami Davies could still be in the Croydon area and may be "in need of help," police believe.

It is more than six weeks since she left her family home in Grays, Essex, with her family growing increasingly desperate for news.

In public appeals, her mother, Nicol Davies, said "this is such a terrible time for all those who love Owami and I am pleading for anyone who can help find her to contact police.

"Every day we hope to hear the news that Owami is coming back to us, your help might make it so."

The final sighting of the 24-year-old was on Thursday 7th July in Croydon.

Owami was last seen in Croydon back in July. Picture: Metropolitan Police

She was spotted on CCTV at around 12:30 in the afternoon walking north on London Rd, away from West Croydon towards Norbury in South London.

She was wearing a dark jacket, red t-shirt, light grey joggers, slider shoes with a white handbag.

In a new update, Scotland Yard say they are “very concerned for the welfare of Owami” adding that “it is possible she is in the local area and in need of help.”

They’ve received reports of someone who looked like Owami in the Croydon area in the days after she was last seen on CCTV, and they are still hopeful they can “find her safe and well.”

Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney, who is leading the investigation said:

“I would also appeal to anyone who may be helping Owami, or Owami if you see this message, please be assured you are not in any trouble at all.

“We are only concerned for your welfare and want to make sure you are okay.

“You can contact us, or a charity like Missing People on 116 000 and just speak to let us know that you are okay.

“Owami, your family love you and are desperate for news, they would be overjoyed to hear you are safe.”

Five people have been arrested during the course of the investigation, on suspicion of murder or kidnap.

They have all since been released on bail, whilst the investigation continues.

DCI Penney was keen to stress that even though detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating, this remains a missing person enquiry.

Ms Davies was nearing the end of her studies and had secured a job with Guy's and St Thomas' health trust.

She had worked in A&E during the Covid-19 pandemic and was interested in doing research on diseases.