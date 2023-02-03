Missing rugby star Levi Davis posted chilling video alleging he was 'being blackmailed by criminals' days before disappearance

X-Factor star Levi Davis, who vanished in Spain last year, posted a chilling last video on social media in which he said he was being blackmailed by a criminal gang who threatened to kill him and his family. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Chris Samuel

X-Factor star Levi Davis, who vanished in Spain last year, posted a chilling last video on social media in which he alleged he was being blackmailed by a criminal gang who threatened him and his family.

Mr Davis, who is also a professional rugby player, initially deleted the clip after posting it on Instagram, but it has now re-emerged three months after his disappearance in Barcelona, it's reported.

The 24-year-old was last seen leaving the Old Irish Pub in the Barcelona on October 29 after travelling to the Spanish city from Ibiza.

The video, which was posted on Instagram four days before he disappeared, has now been retrieved by private investigator Gavin Burrows, The Sun reports.

Mr Burrows said the video had been released with the agreement Mr Davis' friends and family, as his firm Line of Enquiry looks to find out what happened to the reality TV star.

It's offering a £10,000-reward for information that could lead to Mr Davis being found.

The video starts with Mr Davis saying: “My name is Levi Davis and my life is in danger. I beg that you listen and try to understand what I’m telling you.”

Davis in action for Bath in 2019. Picture: Getty

In the video, the rugby union star alleges that he was being blackmailed by criminals who threatened him and his family.

He claimed that the blackmail began after he had been on talent show X Factor in 2019.

He said he “went to the police and I asked them if they could help me” as “something was happening to me and it wasn’t something good”.

“You may ask ‘why wouldn’t you just stay away from individuals which wish you harm?’."

“And that’s what I tried to do by starting a new life in Australia. But what happened is that I was followed there also.”

He said he went to one of the individuals to “conform to their demands”.

Davis world premiere of the film "1917" in 2019. Picture: Alamy

He added: “I was told by them in ways which are not direct but are absolutely true that they were going to attempt - if I said anything out - they were going to attempt to kill me, threaten my family.

“And they also were trying to frame me.”

He alleges that they had access to his medical records and said he has been “trying to understand their demands” adding that “on the surface I had to look normal, they told me to look normal”.

Mr Davis played Premiership rugby for Bath between 2017 and 2020 before starring on ITV's Celebrity X Factor in 2019. He also appeared on Celebs Go Dating on E4 in 2020.