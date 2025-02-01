Second body found in river during search for missing sisters who disappeared in Aberdeen last month

The Huszti sisters were last seen on January 7 and later filmed on CCTV walking near the River Dee. Picture: Police Scotland

By Flaminia Luck

The body of a second woman has been found in the search for missing sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, who went missing in Aberdeen last month, Police Scotland has said.

The body was pulled from the River Dee on Friday, the force confirmed.

Officers found the body in an area of the river near to the Victoria Bridge around 9.05pm.

The woman has yet to be identified but the family of Eliza Huszti who had been reported missing on January 7, has been informed.

It follows the discovery of the body believed to be that of her sister Henrietta Huszti on the same day.

The disappearance of the two sisters - both 32 and originally from Hungary - triggered a major search operation earlier this month.

They were last seen on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee at around 2am on January 7.

Superintendent David Howieson said: "Our thoughts remain with the Huszti family and we are keeping them fully updated following these recoveries.

“We know how much of an impact this has had in Aberdeen and much further afield and I would like to thank everyone who has assisted with our investigation.”

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti seen in CCTV image from Market Street at Victoria Bridge in the early hours of January 7. Picture: Alamy

The sisters, part of a set of triplets, disappeared after leaving their rented flat in Aberdeen.

The siblings had notified their landlord they would not be returning to their flat.

They were later filmed on CCTV walking near the River Dee.

Police have been treating the investigation as a missing persons inquiry rather than a criminal probe, and as part of their investigation discovered the sisters had visited the bridge the day before they disappeared.