'Extremely worried' family of missing sisters asks for ‘respect’ as search continues

Henrietta and Eliza Huszti were last seen on January 7. Picture: Police Scotland

By Flaminia Luck

The family of two sisters who have been missing for almost a week in Aberdeen say they are "extremely worried" and that "all we want is for them to be found".

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, 32, were last seen on CCTV on Market Street at Victoria Bridge at about 2.12am on Tuesday January 7.

The women crossed the bridge and turned right onto a footpath next to the River Dee heading in the direction of the Aberdeen Boat Club.

Extensive searches have been carried out in recent days with the police helicopter, dog branch and the marine unit among the specialist resources involved.

The two women, who are both described as white and of slim build with long, brown hair, are part of a set of triplets and are originally from Hungary.

Police Scotland said it has the support of police in their home country, who are liaising with the wider family.

Searches have remained ongoing today, with specialist search officers on the riverbanks between Wellington Bridge and the South Harbour. Picture: Police Scotland

'Worrying and upsetting'

Their family released a statement through Police Scotland, saying: "This has been a very worrying and upsetting time for our family.

"We are really worried about Eliza and Henrietta and all we want is for them to be found.

"If you think you might have any information which could help the police with finding Eliza and Henrietta then please pass this on as quickly as you can.

"We appreciate all the support our family has been given over the past few days and we would like our privacy to be respected at this time."

Eliza Huszti. Picture: Police Scotland

Searches continued on Monday, with specialist search officers on the riverbanks between Wellington Bridge and the South Harbour.

Police said they are focusing on the river Dee as there is no evidence of the missing women leaving the immediate area.

CCTV footage from the area where Eliza and Henrietta were last seen is also being examined, with door-to-door enquiries being carried out, as well as speaking to local businesses.

Henrietta Huszti. Picture: Police Scotland

'Extremely worried'

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: "Eliza and Henrietta's family remain extremely worried about them and we are in regular contact with them as our searches continue.

“We know that people across Aberdeen are also seriously concerned for the two missing sisters and I would again urge anyone with information which could help to get in touch with us.

“Extensive efforts remain ongoing in the area, with specialist officers continuing to search on the banks of the river, while door to door enquiries are also continuing at homes and businesses in the surrounding area.

“The River Dee remains the focus of our searches as there is no evidence of the sisters leaving the immediate area.”

Chief Inspector Bruce added: “I would again ask, if you were in the area in the early hours of last Tuesday morning, please think back, did you notice anyone matching their description?

"Even if it doesn’t seem significant, please pass any information on. Any piece of information could prove crucial.

“We have been working to gather all the available CCTV footage from the area but if anyone has private CCTV or dash-cam footage from around that time please get in touch.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday, 7 January, 2025."