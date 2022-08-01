Police searching for student nurse missing for three weeks appeal for public’s help

Owami Davies was last seen on July 7. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police are asking the public for help tracing a student nurse who has been missing for over three weeks.

Owami Davies from Grays, Essex, left home on July 4 and was last seen in Derby Road, West Croydon on Thursday July 7.

Detectives searching for Ms Davies, 24, are ‘extremely concerned’ for her welfare.

They want to speak to anyone who may have seen her on the night of July 6 or in the early hours of July 7.

Read more: Man in court charged with murdering girl, 9, in street

Detective Constable Marie Spear, from the Missing Persons Unit in south London, said: "Owami's family have not heard from her for more than three weeks and she has not turned up to work.

"We are currently treating this as a missing person investigation. Owami was in a vulnerable state when she was last seen and we need the public's help in piecing together her movements on the night she went missing.

"I would urge anyone who has seen her, or knows where she is, to contact police immediately. I'd also ask people in the West Croydon area to check their sheds and outbuildings and report anything suspicious or out of the ordinary."

Anyone with information about Owami's whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 22MIS025307.

Alternatively, contact the Missing People charity in confidence on 116 000.