Flowers left for man on mobility scooter stabbed to death in east London as two held on murder charges

31 August 2024, 09:06 | Updated: 31 August 2024, 09:31

Flowers have been left
Flowers have been left following the fatal stabbing of Jade Anthony Barnett. Picture: Alamy/MPS

By Flaminia Luck

Floral tributes have been left at the scene where a man who used a mobility scooter was stabbed to death in east London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jade Anthony Barnett, 38, was attacked on Wednesday and two men have since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at 3.38pm on Wednesday to reports of a fight in Rushmore Road, Clapton, and found a man with a stab injury.

He was treated by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the public lay floral tributes
Members of the public lay floral tributes. Picture: Alamy

The force issued a photograph of Mr Barnett for the first time on Thursday.

It said a murder investigation has been launched and "we are continuing to keep an open mind as we explore possible motives".

On Thursday, bunches of flowers had been left at the scene by people who were in tears.

His sister, Simone Barnett, 45, from Hackney, told the PA news agency on Wednesday that her brother was "jolly, cheerful, caring" and "he never took nothing too seriously, he laughed everything off".

He used to live in Clapton with his mother but his friends said he had moved to the Stratford area.

Ms Barnett said: "He comes around here (Clapton) all the time, everyone knew my brother - young, old, mothers, fathers, everybody knew my brother.

"Everybody is family, he's just that character."

His friends said he lost his leg in a motorcycle accident in 2007.

One note left on a bunch of flowers at the scene read: "Jade, I have no words, we are all so shocked and numb, we cannot believe you are gone.

"Fly high Jade, we will never forget you."

Two men have been arrested following the death
Two men have been arrested following the death. Picture: Alamy
Floral tributes left at the site where the stabbing happened
Floral tributes left at the site where the stabbing happened. Picture: Alamy

Another says: "RIP. Never forgotten. Love you always."

James Cook, 65, who runs nearby Pedro Youth Club, said Mr Barnett "grew up in the club, he was a friendly young man. He wasn't one to make trouble, he was passive".

He said the community is "not feeling good" in the wake of Mr Barnett's death.

Mr Cook said: "I'm scared for the people in the area. The police aren't in the area, we've got people struggling, people are frightened in their own communities.

"Kids will tell me the police can't do nothing."

Read more: Bayesian yacht captain claims he 'did everything he could' to save passengers and 'abandoned no one’ as he leaves Italy

Read more: Retired vicar and his wife killed along with driver, 81, when Audi crashed near pier in North Wales

A local resident, who only wanted to be called Jacquie, said Mr Barnett was "going to be missed by everybody".

The 59-year-old said: "He's going to be missed by everybody.

"I've lived here all my life, his family brought him up amazingly, they brought him out of a dark place after his accident.

"He was just an angel really. He always had a big smile, he was always positive."

Haken Koten, manager at nearby Costcutter, said he heard "screaming and shouting" after the stabbing.

He said: "We saw an air ambulance, everyone was screaming and shouting."

A member of the community, who did not wish to be named, left flowers at the scene and said he had known Mr Barnett for many years.

A forensic police officer and a police tent on Overbury Street near the scene of the stabbing
A forensic police officer and a police tent on Overbury Street near the scene of the stabbing. Picture: Alamy

He said: "To hear the way he died, in such a way, it's not the best. You wouldn't expect it, especially not for him, I'm lost for words."

A neighbour, who only wanted to be named as Christine, said when she saw police outside her home, she thought it must have been a traffic incident.

She said: "First I thought it was a traffic accident, you don't think it would be a stabbing near where you live."

A woman who was also at the cordon on Wednesday evening and who did not want to be named said: "He was always funny, making jokes, friendly with everybody, always had a smile on his face, and always pleasant.

"There's not a bad thing I could say about him. I know him for a long time, he's a nice guy, very nice guy, always see him, he's always pleasant.

"You never expect (an incident like this) at all, to be honest, but to him, least of all - he's just nice, always, always a pleasure to see him, he's upbeat."

A man who knew Mr Barnett, but also did not want to be identified, said he was "a young guy, good spirit, no enemies, no guns, no crime, no gangs".

Forensic police officers on Overbury Street
Forensic police officers on Overbury Street. Picture: Alamy

Two men, aged 28 and 21, have been arrested and remain in custody at an east London police station.

A black and grey mobility scooter could be seen standing behind the cordon on Wednesday evening, close to a forensics tent at the scene, but it could not be seen on Thursday.

The tent is on Overbury Street overlooked by a housing estate, with the cordon stretching onto Rushmore Road.

Another police cordon was put in place on Thursday surrounding land outside a row of shops on Rushmore Road.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said on Thursday: "My thoughts are with Jade's loved ones as they try to come to terms with this horrific incident.

"I know the attack of a disabled man who was well known in the area will greatly concern residents.

"We are continuing to keep an open mind as we explore possible motives. I urge anyone who feels unsafe or has any concerns to contact us.

"Our investigation into Jade's death is still in the early stages and my colleagues from the specialist crime team are working hard to establish the circumstances of what happened yesterday afternoon.

"If anyone has any information about this tragic incident I urge them to come forward and speak to us, or you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously.

"A number of streets have been cordoned off and I am grateful for the patience of the local residents of Clapton.

"The public can expect to see continued and significant police activity in the local area as we continue with our rigorous investigation."

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact police.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A man arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene of a house fire that killed a mother and her three children is "in a coma" and "may not recover"

Man arrested on suspicion of murder over fatal Bradford house fire 'in coma' and 'may not recover'

Women walk in a flooded street

Nigeria floods kill scores and wash away farmland, raising food security fears

State Opening of Parliament 2024

Woman appears in court over Buckingham Palace bomb hoax

Jas Athwal owns 15 rental flats making him the biggest landlord in the House of Commons.

Labour MP found to be renting out flats with black mould and infested with ants

Police stand in front of a bus

Six hurt in knife attack on bus in Germany

Ticket wesbites are experiencing difficulties as Oasis fans scarmble to secure tickets

Oasis fans rush to secure tickets amid website crash - as band issues warning against reselling

Tickets for the Oasis reunion tour are set to go live at 9am in the UK

Oasis fans ready for ticket war ahead of 'unprecedented demand' in Saturday's general release

An activist told LBC venues must do more to cater to the needs of ALL disabled people.

Disabled people ‘missing out on big gigs’ as campaigner urges venues to do more

X, formerly known as Twitter, has been blocked in Brazil

Brazil blocks Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, over disinformation row

Ozempic has been hailed as a 'fountain of youth'

Weight-loss drug Ozempic hailed as 'fountain of youth' as tests suggest it can also 'slow the clock on ageing'

Dr Mark Chavez outside court

Doctor charged over death of Friends star Matthew Perry appears in court

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's X to be blocked in Brazil amid legal row

Elon Musk looking pensive

Social media platform X blocked in Brazil in row over legal representative

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in front of an F16 fighter jet earlier this month

Zelenskyy fires Ukraine's air force chief after F16 jet downed in fatal crash

Volodymyr Zelensky sitting in an F16

Zelensky sacks head of Ukraine’s air force four days after loss of F16 fighter

Elon Musk looking pensive

Judge orders suspension of social media platform X in ongoing legal row

Latest News

See more Latest News

Well Fargo office in Tempe, Arizona

Woman found dead in office cubicle four days after arriving at work

A doctor checking a boy with mpox

Mpox outbreaks in Africa could be halted within six months, says health chief

Keir Starmer

Labour-era hires to senior civil service positions to be investigated, as government denies 'cronyism' claims
Oasis have issued a warning about tickets being resold for high prices

Oasis issues warning to touts as pre-sale tickets re-listed for £10,000, ahead of Saturday's general release
Director and cast of the movie The Apprentice posing for the cameras

The Apprentice movie set for release before US presidential election

Russian Aleksandr Gorbunov and Nasa’s Nick Hague, Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson

Nasa cuts crew so that stranded astronauts can return on SpaceX flight

Stephen and Kathy Burch were killed in the crash

Tributes to 'popular and good-humoured' vicar and wife killed while walking along pier in Anglesey horror car crash
Patricia Araujo was last seen on Monday

Woman, 26, found four days after 'vanishing' at Notting Hill Carnival

Matthew Perry

Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death to appear in court

Artem Chigvintsev at an awards ceremony

Strictly star Chigvintsev charged with domestic violence in California

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

File photo of William and Harry from 2017

Harry and William 'spotted together at uncle's funeral' but 'did not talk to each other'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William

Royal reunion on the cards as Harry and William expected to be in New York at the same time
Will and Kate in Paris (2017)

Will and Kate share sweet message of support for GB athletes competing in Paris Paralympics

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit