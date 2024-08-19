Model high on 'pink cocaine' told police she was a time-traveller after car crash killed two

19 August 2024, 18:40

Maecee Marie Lathers claimed she was a time-traveller when confronted by police
Maecee Marie Lathers claimed she was a time-traveller when confronted by police. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

A model high on so-called “pink cocaine” is facing serious charges after allegedly telling police she was a time traveller when they arrived on the scene of a car crash that left two people dead.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maecee Marie Lathers, 24, collided with a Range Rover and Suzuki after driving through a red light in her white Mercedes on August 10.

Now, the model faces charges of driving without a licence and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death or serious injuries, as seen in Miami court records.

Florida's 11th Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer branded Lathers a “danger to her community” during her bond hearing.

She said: "She's an absolute danger to the community based on killing or driving when she shouldn't have been in a car, and she's clearly impaired based on her statements.

“And if it wasn't for the citizens or witnesses nearby who stopped her, she would have completely fled.

Abraham Ismael with his wife, Juanita Hernández
Abraham Ismael with his wife, Juanita Hernández. Picture: GoFundMe

“She advised she was under the influence of ‘2C’ a known party drug and that she was from the future and had a crystal ball.”

Glazer ordered Lathers be held on a $140,000 bond.

The fatal collision led to the deaths of driver Abraham Ismael and his rear-seat passenger.

Ismael’s wife, Juanita Hernández, survived the crash but has reportedly been left unable to work.

A GoFundMe set up by the heartbroken wife reads: “I am now unable to work due to my injuries, and the boy’s life has been turned upside down.

“His mother, who lives in Nicaragua, suffers from Parkinson’s disease and is now not only grieving but also left without the financial support her son provided.”

Lathers reportedly moved to Florida two years ago after growing up in Fort Plain, New York.

