Model Kasia Lenhardt, ex girlfriend of footballer Jerome Boateng, found dead aged 25

10 February 2021, 12:05

Jerome Boateng and Kasia Lehnhart were previously in a relationship
Jerome Boateng and Kasia Lehnhart were previously in a relationship. Picture: Instagram / Kasia Lehnhart

By Maddie Goodfellow

Kasia Lenhardt, the former girlfriend of footballer Jerome Boateng, was found dead in her Berlin apartment by police on Tuesday.

The body of 25-year-old model Kasia Lenhardt was discovered by police in her Berlin apartment on Tuesday.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

A Berlin police spokesperson told Bild: "Yesterday (Tuesday) at around 8.30pm there was a police operation in Charlottenburg on suspicion of suicide.

"A lifeless person was found in the home.

"There are no indications of third-party involvement."

Kasia, who rose to fame on Germany's next top model, previously dated Bayern Munich defender Boateng, however the pair broke up on February 2.

Kasia Lenhardt was found dead aged 25
Kasia Lenhardt was found dead aged 25. Picture: Instagram / Kasia Lehnhart

Boateng confirmed the break-up on Instagram, saying in a post: "As is known from the media, I ended the relationship with Kasia Lenhardt.

"We will go our separate ways from now on. That is regrettable, but for my family and for me it is the only right one.

"I had to take this step and draw a line. I apologise to everyone I've hurt especially with my ex-girlfriend Rebecca and our children.

"I am disappointed in myself too. A man has to take responsibility and act in the interests of his family and I'm doing it now.

"I wish Kasia all the best. Jerome Boateng."

Jerome Boateng has not yet commented on Kasia's death
Jerome Boateng has not yet commented on Kasia's death. Picture: PA

Fellow model Sara Kulka confirmed the news of Kasia's death on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of the pair, she wrote: "Rest in peace. You wonderful person, I miss you and would have loved to say goodbye.

"I hope you find your peace now and I hope the truth comes out now, I know how much you wished it would. 

"I will never forget you, I don't know anyone who could laugh like you. I send a lot of strength to the family."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Princess Leonor

Heir to Spanish throne to study in Wales

Coronavirus

Von der Leyen regrets ‘mistakes’ over vaccine export gaffe

Weather

Eiffel Tower needs blowtorch for ice as snow blankets Europe

Bayeux

World-famous Bayeux Tapestry to go online

Trump Impeachment

Senators to hear opening arguments as Trump fumes over trial

Coronavirus

EU over-optimistic, over-confident and late on vaccine rollout – von der Leyen

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What Covid vaccines are available and what are the differences between them?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's reaction to 10 year jail threat for travel rule breakers

James O'Brien's reaction to 10 year jail threat for travel rule breakers
Cladding crisis: Pensioner must find £7,000 for fire wardens for next 6 months

Cladding crisis: Pensioner must find £7,000 for fire wardens for next 6 months
This is the moment Iain Dale got his Covid jab

Iain Dale receives his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine
Furious James O'Brien caller blasts PM's 'unforgivable blunders' during Covid

Furious James O'Brien caller blasts PM's 'unforgivable blunders' during Covid
Caller lambasts Government for 'wasted year' in response to Matt Hancock update

Caller lambasts Government for 'wasted year' in response to quarantine hotels
This caller told LBC she was furious over someone she knows breaking Covid rules

'Hopping mad' caller tells shocking tale of Covid border rule breaking

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London