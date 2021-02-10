Model Kasia Lenhardt, ex girlfriend of footballer Jerome Boateng, found dead aged 25

Jerome Boateng and Kasia Lehnhart were previously in a relationship. Picture: Instagram / Kasia Lehnhart

By Maddie Goodfellow

Kasia Lenhardt, the former girlfriend of footballer Jerome Boateng, was found dead in her Berlin apartment by police on Tuesday.

The body of 25-year-old model Kasia Lenhardt was discovered by police in her Berlin apartment on Tuesday.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

A Berlin police spokesperson told Bild: "Yesterday (Tuesday) at around 8.30pm there was a police operation in Charlottenburg on suspicion of suicide.

"A lifeless person was found in the home.

"There are no indications of third-party involvement."

Kasia, who rose to fame on Germany's next top model, previously dated Bayern Munich defender Boateng, however the pair broke up on February 2.

Kasia Lenhardt was found dead aged 25. Picture: Instagram / Kasia Lehnhart

Boateng confirmed the break-up on Instagram, saying in a post: "As is known from the media, I ended the relationship with Kasia Lenhardt.

"We will go our separate ways from now on. That is regrettable, but for my family and for me it is the only right one.

"I had to take this step and draw a line. I apologise to everyone I've hurt especially with my ex-girlfriend Rebecca and our children.

"I am disappointed in myself too. A man has to take responsibility and act in the interests of his family and I'm doing it now.

"I wish Kasia all the best. Jerome Boateng."

Jerome Boateng has not yet commented on Kasia's death. Picture: PA

Fellow model Sara Kulka confirmed the news of Kasia's death on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of the pair, she wrote: "Rest in peace. You wonderful person, I miss you and would have loved to say goodbye.

"I hope you find your peace now and I hope the truth comes out now, I know how much you wished it would.

"I will never forget you, I don't know anyone who could laugh like you. I send a lot of strength to the family."