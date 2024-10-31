Four hundred people contact Mohamed Al Fayed 'sexual abuse survivors group'

31 October 2024, 11:58

Mohamed Al Fayed
Mohamed Al Fayed is the subject of sexual assault claims. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Lawyers for alleged victims of Mohamed Al Fayed have said they have been contacted by 400 people after an appeal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lawyers also said at a press conference on Thursday that they had sent the first letter of claim to Harrods, the luxury west London department store that Mr Al Fayed owned for 25 years.

Dean Armstrong KC, one of the Justice for Harrods Survivors group's legal team, said that the group had been contacted 400 people.

"Not all survivors, some witnesses ... but we are currently engaged with 400 people who have been impacted by this abuse," he added.

It comes after Harrods said more than 250 people are part of its process to settle compensation claims over alleged historic sexual misconduct by Mr Al Fayed.

Read more: Harrods settling over 250 claims against former boss Mohamed Al Fayed

Read more: Paul Gascoigne's daughter claims Harrods owner Al Fayed groomed and sexually assaulted her

Mohamed Al Fayed
Mohamed Al Fayed. Picture: Alamy

Police separately said a "detailed and thorough" review of allegations against Mr Al Fayed was taking place.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mr Armstrong said the group was "at the beginning of the formal legal process".

He added: "In order to ensure that no-one... is under any illusions about our resolve we are delighted to announce that we have reached an agreement with a major law firm who will be handling the processing of these claims.

"The law firm, who have extensive experience in this field, have areas of expertise in this field and, lest anyone be concerned about our ability to fight this cause to the end, backing of over £1 billion.

"Even more exciting but very sad that we are having to do it is the fact that we can today announce that the first letter of claim has been sent to Harrods."

Gemma, Lindsay and Jen
Gemma, Lindsay and Jen. Picture: Getty

He added: "It'll be followed today by another and it'll be followed the day after by others, and it'll be followed by hundreds more.

"If we are pushed, if our survivors are pushed, into having to defend themselves in order to achieve justice, we are ready, we are resourced and we are determined.

"This statement of our intent is the clearest signal possible that it is time for Harrods, time for the Fayed estate and time for Fulham FC amongst other sporting institutions to understand that now is the time to do the right thing."

Police have been criticised for their response to historic allegations against Mr Al Fayed.

(left to right) Bruce Drummond, Dean Armstrong KC and Maria Mulla, who are representing the Harrods Survivors group speak during a press conference on Thursday
(left to right) Bruce Drummond, Dean Armstrong KC and Maria Mulla, who are representing the Harrods Survivors group speak during a press conference on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

The Metropolitan Police asked prosecutors to decide whether to charge Mr Al Fayed, who was also the owner of Fulham FC, in relation to two out of 21 women who made allegations, including of rape and sexual assault, between 2005 and 2023.

Evidence was shown to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in 2009 and 2015, but it decided not to go ahead with either case because there was not "a realistic prospect of conviction".

Mr Al Fayed acquired Harrods for £615 million in 1985.

In 2010, after 26 years in charge, he sold the department store to the Qatari royal family for a reported £1.5 billion. Justice For Harrods Survivors has been approached for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of "shameless hypocrisy" over a £25k TV payment.

Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'hypocrisy' over £25k payment for General Election night appearance

The Chancellor has been accused of 'shafting' farmers.

Jeremy Clarkson and Kirstie Allsopp lead farmer fury after being 'shafted' with inheritance tax raid

Breaking
Breaking News

LA hit by riots and looting after Dodgers World Series victory parade descends into chaos

Hannah Roberts had donned a variety of headpieces to get around a shoplifting ban in Gloucester

You're necked! Prolific shoplifter with huge neck tattoo banned from wearing wigs as disguise

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has spoken about his ex-wife's decision to end her own life at Dignitas

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree reveals his terminally ill ex-wife was forced to travel to Dignitas alone to end her life

Shocking aerial footage shows extent of flood damage in Spain, with at least 95 confirmed dead so far

Shocking aerial footage shows extent of flood damage in Spain, as bridge seen being wiped out by raging torrent

Exclusive
The Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Chancellor ‘doesn’t know’ salary of new chairman tasked with ensuring government ‘value for money'

Mohammed Farraj

Medical student, 21, killed in freak gym accident by 'traumatic' head injury, as tributes pour in

Jeremy Hunt says he thinks Labour will 'pay the price' for not being more transparent about the Budget

'Labour should have been up front': Former Chancellor condemns ‘biggest tax-raising budget in history’

Thom Yorke Performs In Auckland

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke walks off stage after being heckled by pro-Palestine protester in audience

Emma Lovell and her husband Lee confronted two teenagers at their home in Brisbane

Australian teenager cleared of murdering British woman who confronted intruders during home break-in

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he sits in a garbage truck

Donald Trump rides garbage truck in bid to mock Joe Biden after Puerto Rico comments continue to cause a stink

Rachel Reeves has defended her Budget decisions

Chancellor admits Budget will hit workers’ pay - as ‘Brits to be left around £300 worse off’

Lianne Gordon

Teen found guilty of murdering mum-of-two shot in head through front door as she shielded children from gang feud

Pedestrians stand next to piled up cars following deadly floods in Sedavi, south of Valencia

Spanish government declares three days of mourning after 95 die and dozens missing in flash floods

London, UK. 2

Buffer zones outside abortion clinics come into force across England and Wales

Latest News

See more Latest News

Miners Banners Exhibition Opens At Durham Cathedral

'Historic injustice': 100,000 ex-miners who 'powered this country' to get £1.5bn kept from pensions for decades
News broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test

North Korea claims to have tested new intercontinental ballistic missile

Elon Musk Holds Town Hall With Pennslyvania Voters

Elon Musk summoned to court over $1m giveaways to voters as US election approaches

Rachel Reeves raises employers' National Insurance contributions by 1.2% as Budget sees taxes rise by £40bn

Rachel Reeves launches £40bn tax raid as Chancellor announces massive NHS investment in historic Budget
Cornwall Air Ambulance at Land's End, UK

At least eight injured after land train crashes at Cornwall holiday park

Inmates were released early under Labour's plans to free up prison space

Every prisoner accidentally freed under Government's early release scheme is back behind bars
Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue

Lebanon's caretaker PM says Israel Hezbollah ceasefire could be 'hours' away

The fine came following complaints by 17 Russian TV channels after their accounts on YouTube were blocked

Russian court fines Google more money than the world's GDP

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves poses with the red Budget Box as she leaves 11 Downing Street.

‘I'm not going to tie my hands further': Rachel Reeves refuses to rule out more National Insurance hikes for employers
George Chalmers and Ruth Baker

Man jailed for life after strangling girlfriend to death with TV cable

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video
King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News