Four hundred people contact Mohamed Al Fayed 'sexual abuse survivors group'

Mohamed Al Fayed is the subject of sexual assault claims. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Lawyers for alleged victims of Mohamed Al Fayed have said they have been contacted by 400 people after an appeal.

Lawyers also said at a press conference on Thursday that they had sent the first letter of claim to Harrods, the luxury west London department store that Mr Al Fayed owned for 25 years.

Dean Armstrong KC, one of the Justice for Harrods Survivors group's legal team, said that the group had been contacted 400 people.

"Not all survivors, some witnesses ... but we are currently engaged with 400 people who have been impacted by this abuse," he added.

It comes after Harrods said more than 250 people are part of its process to settle compensation claims over alleged historic sexual misconduct by Mr Al Fayed.

Mohamed Al Fayed. Picture: Alamy

Police separately said a "detailed and thorough" review of allegations against Mr Al Fayed was taking place.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mr Armstrong said the group was "at the beginning of the formal legal process".

He added: "In order to ensure that no-one... is under any illusions about our resolve we are delighted to announce that we have reached an agreement with a major law firm who will be handling the processing of these claims.

"The law firm, who have extensive experience in this field, have areas of expertise in this field and, lest anyone be concerned about our ability to fight this cause to the end, backing of over £1 billion.

"Even more exciting but very sad that we are having to do it is the fact that we can today announce that the first letter of claim has been sent to Harrods."

Gemma, Lindsay and Jen. Picture: Getty

He added: "It'll be followed today by another and it'll be followed the day after by others, and it'll be followed by hundreds more.

"If we are pushed, if our survivors are pushed, into having to defend themselves in order to achieve justice, we are ready, we are resourced and we are determined.

"This statement of our intent is the clearest signal possible that it is time for Harrods, time for the Fayed estate and time for Fulham FC amongst other sporting institutions to understand that now is the time to do the right thing."

Police have been criticised for their response to historic allegations against Mr Al Fayed.

(left to right) Bruce Drummond, Dean Armstrong KC and Maria Mulla, who are representing the Harrods Survivors group speak during a press conference on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

The Metropolitan Police asked prosecutors to decide whether to charge Mr Al Fayed, who was also the owner of Fulham FC, in relation to two out of 21 women who made allegations, including of rape and sexual assault, between 2005 and 2023.

Evidence was shown to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in 2009 and 2015, but it decided not to go ahead with either case because there was not "a realistic prospect of conviction".

Mr Al Fayed acquired Harrods for £615 million in 1985.

In 2010, after 26 years in charge, he sold the department store to the Qatari royal family for a reported £1.5 billion. Justice For Harrods Survivors has been approached for comment.