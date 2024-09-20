Mohamed Al Fayed accuser says she was 'checked for purity’ and 'subjected to AIDS tests without consent'

Natacha (L) is one of dozens of women who has accused Mohamed Al Fayed of sexual assault. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

One of dozens of women who has accused Mohamed Al Fayed of sexual assault said she was forced to undergo AIDS tests without consent and subjected to "purity" tests.

The woman, identified only as Natacha, said the former Harrods owner, who died last year aged 94, left her "paralysed" with fear with his alleged assaults.

She told reporters that Mr Al Fayed would forcibly kiss her, pull her onto his lap and "explore" her body with his hands.

Natacha, a former employee of the billionaire businessman, said he was by turns manipulative and threatening.

She is one of 37 women who have claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Mr Al Fayed. Five have said that he raped them. Lawyers for the alleged victims said that many more were in the process of coming forward.

Mohamad Al Fayed. Picture: Getty

Lawyers for the women said the case "combines some of the most horrific elements of the cases involving Jimmy Savile, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein."

Natacha said: "Mohamed Al Fayed, a sick predator, lured me in by using the same modus operandi he used time and time again.

"I was subjected to Aids and STD testing without consent, and now believe in hindsight, I was checked for my purity."

Speaking about her meetings with Al Fayed, Natacha said: "These private meetings turned into more of a forced kiss, his hands gripping your face to his lips or pulling you down on his lap, where his hands were free to explore any part of your body that he wished.

"These incidents lasted seconds, but the fear instilled left me paralysed.

"Al Fayed brushed off these moments like they had never happened, but I was always reminded not to mention them to anyone."

One of Mr Al Fayed's accusers, Natacha. Picture: Alamy

Natacha told the press conference that Al Fayed was "clever and highly manipulative".

She told reporters: "He behaved like a father figure, often saying 'call me papa', often talking about his family and children, as if to make me feel safe around him."

She continued: "Unbeknownst to me, I had walked into a lion's den, a layer of cover-ups, deceit, lies, manipulation, humiliation, and gross sexual misconduct.

"The chairman preyed on the most vulnerable, those of us who needed to pay the rent and some of us who didn't have parents to protect them."

Mohamed Al Fayed. Picture: Alamy

Describing one particularly upsetting alleged incident, Natacha said she was summoned to Mr Al Fayed's private apartment one night "on the pretext of a job review".

She said: "The door was locked behind me... I saw his bedroom door partially open - there were sex toys on view. I felt petrified. I perched myself at the very end of the sofa and then... Mohamed Al Fayed, my boss, the person I worked for, pushed himself onto me."

Natacha said as Mr Al Fayed was on top of her she managed to "kick free and free myself".

She continued: "I ran towards the door. I told him I was meeting my father for dinner and he would be worried that I was late.

"He laughed at me - he then composed himself and he told me, in no uncertain terms, that I was never to breathe a word of this to anyone - if I did I would never work in London again and he knew where my family lived. I felt scared and sick."

Alleged victima Natacha. Picture: Getty

Lawyers told the news conference on Friday that the "scope of this case is vast" and said some of the women accusing Mr Al Fayed are from Malaysia, Australia, Italy, Romania, the US and Canada.

Barrister Dean Armstrong KC, who is representing the accusers, described the late businessman as presiding over a ‘vast web of abuse’ and saying “I have many years of practice... I have never seen a case as horrific as this.”

Mr Armstrong said: "This case combines some of the most horrific elements of the cases involving Jimmy Savile, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

"Savile because in this case, as in that, the institution, we say, knew about the behaviour.

"Epstein because in that case, as in this, there was a procurement system in place to source the women and girls - as you know there are some very young victims.

"And Weinstein, because it was a person at the very top of the organisation who was abusing his power.

"We will say plainly, Mohammed Al Fayed was a monster."

Mr Al Fayed owned Harrods. Picture: Alamy

Harrods' current owners said they were "utterly appalled" by the allegations of abuse perpetrated by the late billionaire, adding: "As a business, we failed our employees who were his victims and for this, we sincerely apologise."

Barrister Bruce Drummond told the press conference it is "one of the worst cases of corporate sexual exploitation" that he and "perhaps the world has ever seen".

He said: "This is one of the worst cases of corporate sexual exploitation that certainly I, and perhaps the world has ever seen.

"It was absolutely horrific and I can't stress that word enough."

He added that "the system that procured them was enabling the abuse".

Members of the legal team, barrister Bruce Drummond (left) and Dean Armstrong KC. Picture: Alamy

Mr Drummond said some of Mr Al Fayed's accusers have ended up in "psychiatric care".

He added: "This should never have happened and Harrods must accept responsibility for the damage these women have suffered."

Scotland Yard’s former head of royalty protection has revealed that he warned the late Queen about Al Fayed’s ‘salacious reputation.’

Dai Davies disclosed that police were first made aware of accusations against Al Fayed in the 1990s.

He said he warned an adviser to Queen Elizabeth II about his concerns - as Princess Diana, William and Harry were going on holiday with Al Fayed and his son Dodi before Diana’s death in 1997. He says his advice was ignored.

Mr Davies said: “Why wasn’t something done about it? There are clearly other victims out there.

“Why was it decided that they were not worthy of prosecution?”

Mohamed Al Fayed. Picture: Alamy

He told the Daily Mail: “In 1997 there were already allegations he had been bribing MPs to table questions in the House and he had a salacious reputation. There were concerns about his persona as a dirty old man.

“There were allegations I was aware of that Al Fayed had sexually assaulted women then paid them off. I had no compunction in warning the Queen about this individual.

“I advised the Queen, through Lord Fellowes [her private secretary], not to let the boys go away on holiday with him because of the allegations I was aware of – that he was a salacious attacker of women. “

Mr Al Fayed also used to own Fulham FC. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, Harrods said: "The Harrods of today is a very different organisation to the one owned and controlled by Al Fayed between 1985 and 2010, it is one that seeks to put the welfare of our employees at the heart of everything we do.

"This is why, since new information came to light in 2023 about historic allegations of sexual abuse by Al Fayed, it has been our priority to settle claims in the quickest way possible, avoiding lengthy legal proceedings for the women involved.

"This process is still available for any current or former Harrods employees."

Mr Al Fayed was born in the Egyptian city of Alexandria and came to London in the 1960s and set about building a business empire.

He took control of Harrods in 1985 and later expanded his business interests to include the Paris Ritz and Fulham Football Club.

Mohamed Al Fayed. Picture: Alamy

The tycoon was rarely out of the newspapers, with his most public attack on the House of Windsor and the Establishment over the death of his son and heir Dodi - alongside Diana, Princess of Wales, in the world's most famous car crash.

He spent a decade after the lovers' 1997 deaths in Paris's Alma tunnel repeatedly claiming that they were murdered in a plot by the security services and the Duke of Edinburgh.

But he was forced to reluctantly concede defeat after a high-profile six-month inquest in 2007 and 2008.

The billionaire's relationship with the royal family was depicted in season five of The Crown, where Mr Al Fayed, played by Salim Daw, was seen getting to know Diana.

Mr Al Fayed had previously been accused of sexually assaulting and groping multiple women, but a 2015 police investigation did not lead to any charges.