Mohamed Al-Fayed's son says allegations made against his father throw 'loving memory' of him into question

27 September 2024, 20:39

Dozens of women have accused the former Harrods boss of rape and assault.
Dozens of women have accused the former Harrods boss of rape and assault. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Mohamed Al-Fayed's son has said he is "horrified" over the allegations made against his late father, which have "thrown into question the loving memory I had of him".

The former Harrods and Fulham FC owner, who died last year aged 94, has been accused of multiple sexual assaults.

The claims include five accusations of rape and multiple allegations of sexual abuse.

On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police announced it was looking at whether anyone else could be pursued for criminal offences.

They urged any potential victims of Al-Fayed to come forward.

In a statement to Sky News, his son Omar Fayed said: "I am horrified and deeply concerned by the allegations recently brought to light against my late father.

"The extent and explicit nature of the allegations are shocking and has thrown into question the loving memory I had of him.

"How this matter could have been concealed for so long and in so many ways raises further disturbing questions."

Mr Fayed, the founder of data visualisation and mapping company EarthX, said although he loved his father "very much" and he was a "wonderful dad, that aspect of our relationship ... does not blind me from an objective assessment of circumstances".

He said he stood "unequivocally in support of any legitimate investigation into these allegations", adding: "The alleged victims and public deserve full transparency and accountability.

"I will continue to support the principles of truth, justice, accountability and fairness, regardless of where that journey may lead. No-one is above the law."

Victim of Mohamed Al-Fayed tells her story

Al-Fayed bought Fulham in 1997 and under his ownership they rose to the top half of the Premier League in the early 2000s, peaking at qualification for the Europa League.

He sold the club in 2013.

Barristers representing alleged victims said there are now "60 survivors" and that they have "credible evidence of abuse" at Fulham.

Extra precautions were put in place to protect Fulham's women's team from him, former manager Gaute Haugenes said.

Fulham FC said: "We remain in the process of establishing whether anyone at the club is or has been affected by the reports concerning Mr Al Fayed."

The Met have said they will carry out "full reviews of all existing allegations" of incidents said to have taken place between 1979 and 2013, ensuring there are "no new lines of inquiry based on new information which has emerged".

The current managing director of Harrods, Michael Ward, said he was "not aware" of the "criminality and abuse", and described it as a "shameful period in the business's history".

Mr Ward apologised and said the business "failed our colleagues".

He said in a statement that it was clear Al-Fayed "presided over a toxic culture of secrecy, intimidation, fear of repercussion and sexual misconduct".

