Mohamed Al Fayed's brother Salah accused of sexual assault and trafficking by former Harrods employees

By Danielle de Wolfe

Three former Harrods employees have come forward accusing Mohamed Al Fayed's brother, Salah Fayed, of a string of sexual assault and trafficking allegations.

The new claims accuse Salah Fayed of abusing the women in a host of locations, including London, the south of France and Monaco between 1989 and 1997.

All three women claim to have been sexually assaulted or raped by Mohamed Al Fayed, with one woman believing she was also drugged and raped by Salah.

Allegations against the late Harrods boss first emerged in September, with a five women initially claiming the billionaire had abused them during their time working at the department store.

The five women claim they were raped by the former owner of the famous London store.

Recent weeks have seen that figure rise to over 400 claims of sexual abuse against the retail billionaire and former Fulham chairman.

Alleged victims of former Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed, Gemma, Lindsay and Jen, no surnames given, pose for a photograph after attending a press conference in connection to the investigation into Harrods. Picture: Alamy

Salah Fayed, one of three Fayed brothers, died of pancreatic cancer in 2010.

Harrods, one of London's most prestigious department stores, came under new ownership in 2010.

The store said in a statement that the new claims highlight a "breadth of abuse" by Al Fayed and "raise serious allegations" against his brother.

Following the claims, Harrods reiterated the "bravery" of those coming forward, adding those claiming to be victims of Al Fayed should "come forward' and claim support through an "independent survivor advocate".

The department store said in a statement: "Harrods supports the bravery of these women in coming forward. These new claims point to the breadth of abuse by Mohamed Fayed and also raise serious allegations against his brother, Salah Fayed.

"We encourage these survivors to come forward and make their claims to the Harrods scheme, where they can apply for compensation, as well as support from a counselling perspective and through an independent survivor advocate.

"We also hope that they are looking at every appropriate avenue to them in their pursuit of justice, whether that be Harrods, the police or the Fayed family and estate."

London, England, UK. 21st Sep, 2024. Exterior view of Harrods in Knightsbridge as allegations of sexual assault emerge against Mohamed Al Fayed, the former owner of the famous department store, who died in 2023. Picture: Alamy

Justice for Harrods Survivors - the barristers Dean Armstrong KC, Bruce Drummond, and Maria Mulla - today issued a statement on the matter.

Responding to new claims on the subject of Salah Fayed, they said: "As we indicated when speaking to the media on September 20, we have credible evidence from our survivors suggesting the abuse perpetrated at Harrods and Mohamed Al Fayed's other properties was not limited to Mr Al Fayed himself.

"We are grateful that another abuser has now been unmasked and look forward to the others on whom we have credible evidence - whether abusers themselves or enablers facilitating that abuse - being exposed in due course.

"Make no mistake, the abuse experienced by our survivors was facilitated and enabled by a vast infrastructure - an infrastructure that must be exposed and torn down.

"We are proud to support the survivors of Salah Fayed's abuse and are committed to achieving justice for them, no matter what it takes."