Man found guilty of raping and killing vulnerable NHS worker in London park

18 October 2024, 16:42 | Updated: 18 October 2024, 16:52

Some readers may find the following details distressing

Mohamed Noor Iidow, 35 has been found guilty of rape and manslaughter.
Mohamed Noor Iidow, 35 has been found guilty of rape and manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

By Henry Moore

A sexual predator who killed a vulnerable NHS worker by repeatedly raping her has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mohamed Iidow repeatedly raped 37-year-old mother-of-three Natalie Shotter while she was unconscious on a bench in Southall Park, west London, after a night out.

Homeless Iidow, 35, was found guilty of rape and manslaughter on Friday following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Juros, who were not told of Iidow's previous conviction for sexual activity by seeking to groom young people online, openly wept in court as they saw footage of his vile attack, according to reports.

Ms Shotter died of a heart attack caused by Iidow raping her “again and again”, the court heard.

Read more: Heavily pregnant woman and unborn baby die after collision with unmarked police car

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC told the court of Iidow’s historic “pleasures at the concept of rape" as she opened her argument.

Mohamed Iidow.
Mohamed Iidow. Picture: Met Police

Speaking after jurors were shown CCTV footage of the attack, she said: "What was the defendant doing there, what was he seeking to do, walking up and down the paths in the middle of the night and thinking about what his objectives must have been - seeking out a vulnerable woman to rape.

Iidow then left the park and drove away in his car before he returned, jurors heard.

Ms Shotter was lying down, showing "no clear movement" for around half-an-hour before the defendant approached her "nonchalantly", Ms Morgan added.

The mum of three was “deeply unconscious” during the brutal attack, Morgan KC added.

Further CCTV showed the defendant moving Ms Shotter's body around in different positions as he raped her.

After the attack, Iidow drove back to his home in Hounslow, west London, stopping at a Shell garage to purchase cat food and mouthwash.

Ms Shotter was found dead by a passer-by in the park in the early morning of July 17 2021.

Swabs taken from her mouth area matched DNA samples taken from the defendant.

Morgan KC rejected claims Ms Shotter was already deceased when Iidow attacked her.

She told jurors: "The prosecution's case is that Natalie died as a result of what was done to her by this defendant.

southall park gates west london
southall park gates west london. Picture: Alamy

"She was not dead at the time when the defendant was orally raping her, it will be a matter for you to consider - that this defendant went to the park for a reason.

"He would not have sought to have sex with a dead body for over 15 minutes, he was having sex with someone he knew was alive but was deeply unconscious and therefore he was raping her."

Following the guilty verdict he was remanded into custody to be sentenced on December 13.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from Specialist Crime South who led the investigation, said: “Iidow’s predatory attack on Natalie was disturbing and shocking.

Natalie Shotter was found dead on a park bench in west London.
Natalie Shotter was found dead on a park bench in west London. Picture: Met Police

"This man drove to the park that night and took advantage of a vulnerable woman who should have been safe.

“Even after his arrest, Iidow attempted to claim that his actions were consensual.

“This case has deeply affected those involved, due to its rarity and tragic details.

"We needed to prove Natalie’s death was caused by being raped and that involved diligent work using experts in this field to charge and now convict Iidow.

“I commend the strength of Natalie’s friends and family who have had to listen to these details throughout the trial. Iidow is now facing a long term of imprisonment.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former detective Andrew Talbot will be sentenced next month

Drug addict ex-police detective jailed for stealing 4kg of cocaine from work before selling it on the streets

Exclusive
Noland Arbaugh

'Elon Musk gave me a Neuralink brain implant - it's given me hope for the future again,' quadriplegic man tells LBC

James Blunt won't be forced to change name to Blunty McBluntface after album fails to reach number one

James Blunt won't be forced to change name to Blunty McBluntface after album fails to reach number one

One Direction: This Is Us 3D - World Premiere - Inside Arrivals

'I feel empty': Simon Cowell shares emotional tribute to One Direction star Liam Payne

The boy was rescued after hours at sea

Miracle as teen kayaker rescued clinging onto boat, 10 hours after getting separated from his school group

So-called XL Bully cats have made their way to the US and UK

Animal experts issue warning over rise of 'XL Bully' cats

Factory worker who yelled 'gas' and 'synagogue of Satan' at Jewish family jailed for public order and terror offences

Factory worker who yelled 'gas' and 'synagogue of Satan' at Jewish family at car boot sale jailed for inciting racial hatred
Hamas has confirmed the death of its leader, Yahya Sinwar, who planned the October 7th attacks on Israel

Hamas confirms death of Yahya Sinwar but says killing of leader will only serve to 'strengthen them'

Aladdin pantomime in Cheltenham

Aladdin panto faces backlash over 'innuendo' trigger warning - a year after vegan song banned over 'bullying' complaint

Sara Sharif suffered more than 70 injuries before her death.

Sara Sharif’s extensive injuries likened to a ‘car crash victim’ - as tragic details of youngster's abuse emerge

Liam Payne falls to death in Argentina

'Shaken' eye-witness recalls meeting Liam in final hours before tragic fall as she reveals star's 'erratic' behaviour

Alex Salmond's body has arrived back in Scotland

Body of former First Minister Alex Salmond returned home to Scotland

Liam Payne tributes following his death aged 31.

Liam Payne's tragic death following tragic fall from hotel in Argentina - what we know so far

Satellite Images Show Deployment of North Korean Special Forces in Russia.

Satellite images show North Korean Special forces deployed in Russia

Shane Simmonds has been jailed for life for his wife's murder

Rapist who drugged and stabbed wife to death before hiding her body in loft jailed for life

Khalife, 23, is alleged to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth in south London while on remand by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery lorry

Ex-soldier Daniel Khalife ‘congratulated police officer who caught him’, court told

Latest News

See more Latest News

Robbie Williams and Liam Payne

Robbie Williams opens up about mental health troubles in impassioned tribute to Liam Payne

Claw hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked sleeping students and teacher handed life sentence

Claw hammer-wielding public schoolboy who 'planned' attacked on sleeping students and teacher handed life sentence
Gary Stevens outside Derby Crown Court for sentencing after he plead guilty to being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

Man, 55, jailed after 'frenzied' eight-stone dog mauls brother in Derby home

The incident happened on the A20, near the junction with Kidbrooke Park Road.

Heavily pregnant woman and unborn baby die after collision with unmarked police car

Watch the moment a phone snatcher is arrested near St. Paul's Cathedral

WATCH: Moment Londoners perform citizen's arrest on suspected phone snatcher in busy street
Liam and Niall.

Niall Horan pays tribute to Liam Payne saying they shared 'final goodbye' days before his death
The King and Queen have arrived in Sydney for the start of their historic visit to Australia.

King Charles and Camilla touch down in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch
Rachel Reeves

Chancellor Rachel Reeves set to raise inheritance tax in upcoming Budget raid

Anthony Cheike is wanted following a spate of mosque burglaries

Urgent appeal for man, 55, wanted following spate of mosque burglaries

Storm Ashley is set to batter the UK and Ireland

Exact date Storm Ashley set to batter UK as severe weather warning issued ahead of winds of up to 80mph

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch.

King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch
Harry and Meghan are returning to Europe

Harry and Meghan 'buy holiday home in Europe' after being forced to give up Frogmore Cottage in UK
Prince William throws an American football as he attends a NFL Foundation NFL Flag event on Tuesday

Prince William tries American football - and gains plaudits for 'unbelievable arm'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News