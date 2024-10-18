Man found guilty of raping and killing vulnerable NHS worker in London park

Some readers may find the following details distressing

Mohamed Noor Iidow, 35 has been found guilty of rape and manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

By Henry Moore

A sexual predator who killed a vulnerable NHS worker by repeatedly raping her has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Mohamed Iidow repeatedly raped 37-year-old mother-of-three Natalie Shotter while she was unconscious on a bench in Southall Park, west London, after a night out.

Homeless Iidow, 35, was found guilty of rape and manslaughter on Friday following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Juros, who were not told of Iidow's previous conviction for sexual activity by seeking to groom young people online, openly wept in court as they saw footage of his vile attack, according to reports.

Ms Shotter died of a heart attack caused by Iidow raping her “again and again”, the court heard.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC told the court of Iidow’s historic “pleasures at the concept of rape" as she opened her argument.

Mohamed Iidow. Picture: Met Police

Speaking after jurors were shown CCTV footage of the attack, she said: "What was the defendant doing there, what was he seeking to do, walking up and down the paths in the middle of the night and thinking about what his objectives must have been - seeking out a vulnerable woman to rape.

Iidow then left the park and drove away in his car before he returned, jurors heard.

Ms Shotter was lying down, showing "no clear movement" for around half-an-hour before the defendant approached her "nonchalantly", Ms Morgan added.

The mum of three was “deeply unconscious” during the brutal attack, Morgan KC added.

Further CCTV showed the defendant moving Ms Shotter's body around in different positions as he raped her.

After the attack, Iidow drove back to his home in Hounslow, west London, stopping at a Shell garage to purchase cat food and mouthwash.

Ms Shotter was found dead by a passer-by in the park in the early morning of July 17 2021.

Swabs taken from her mouth area matched DNA samples taken from the defendant.

Morgan KC rejected claims Ms Shotter was already deceased when Iidow attacked her.

She told jurors: "The prosecution's case is that Natalie died as a result of what was done to her by this defendant.

southall park gates west london. Picture: Alamy

"She was not dead at the time when the defendant was orally raping her, it will be a matter for you to consider - that this defendant went to the park for a reason.

"He would not have sought to have sex with a dead body for over 15 minutes, he was having sex with someone he knew was alive but was deeply unconscious and therefore he was raping her."

Following the guilty verdict he was remanded into custody to be sentenced on December 13.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from Specialist Crime South who led the investigation, said: “Iidow’s predatory attack on Natalie was disturbing and shocking.

Natalie Shotter was found dead on a park bench in west London. Picture: Met Police

"This man drove to the park that night and took advantage of a vulnerable woman who should have been safe.

“Even after his arrest, Iidow attempted to claim that his actions were consensual.

“This case has deeply affected those involved, due to its rarity and tragic details.

"We needed to prove Natalie’s death was caused by being raped and that involved diligent work using experts in this field to charge and now convict Iidow.

“I commend the strength of Natalie’s friends and family who have had to listen to these details throughout the trial. Iidow is now facing a long term of imprisonment.”