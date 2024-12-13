Breaking News

Predator who raped and killed woman who was unconscious on park bench after night out jailed for life

13 December 2024, 14:33 | Updated: 13 December 2024, 15:10

Mohamed Noor Iidow, 35, has been jailed for life.
Mohamed Noor Iidow, 35, has been jailed for life.

By Henry Moore

A predator who raped and killed a mother on a London park bench has been jailed for life.

"Wicked" Mohamed Iidow repeatedly raped 37-year-old mother-of-three Natalie Shotter while she was unconscious on a bench in Southall Park, west London, after a night out.

Homeless Iidow, 35, was found guilty of rape and manslaughter in October following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Iidow was jailed for life on Friday, he will serve a minimum term of 10 years and eight months in prison.

Mohamed Iidow.
Mohamed Iidow.

Ms Shotter died of a heart attack caused by Iidow raping her “again and again”, the court heard.

Following the sentencing, Kirsty O'Connor, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Natalie Shotter had been on a night out enjoying herself and she was preyed upon by Mohamed Iidow. He raped her repeatedly, while she was unconscious, which caused her death.

"The investigation was extremely complex and involved working closely with the police and expert witnesses to establish what had happened to the victim and what led to her death.

"During police interviews, he stated that Natalie was alive and consenting to the sexual activity with him. "However, CCTV footage has proved that to not be the case, with the victim unconscious during the entire attack. "The CPS is determined to deliver justice for victims of rape. Tragically, this vile attack cost Natalie her life and we'd like to express our deepest condolences to her children and loved ones at this time.

"Natalie's family have shown extreme courage and dignity throughout what has been a harrowing investigation and trial. We thank them for their support and continue to offer them our sincere condolences for the devastating loss of Natalie."

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC told the court of Iidow’s historic “pleasures at the concept of rape" as she opened her argument.

Speaking after jurors were shown CCTV footage of the attack, she said: "What was the defendant doing there, what was he seeking to do, walking up and down the paths in the middle of the night and thinking about what his objectives must have been - seeking out a vulnerable woman to rape.

"Iidow then left the park and drove away in his car before he returned, jurors heard.

Natalie Shotter was found dead on a park bench in west London
Natalie Shotter was found dead on a park bench in west London

Ms Shotter was lying down, showing "no clear movement" for around half-an-hour before the defendant approached her "nonchalantly", Ms Morgan added.

The mum of three was “deeply unconscious” during the brutal attack, Morgan KC added.

Further CCTV showed the defendant moving Ms Shotter's body around in different positions as he raped her.

After the attack, Iidow drove back to his home in Hounslow, west London, stopping at a Shell garage to purchase cat food and mouthwash.

Ms Shotter was found dead by a passer-by in the park in the early morning of July 17 2021.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from Specialist Crime South who led the investigation, said: “Iidow’s predatory attack on Natalie was disturbing and shocking.

"This man drove to the park that night and took advantage of a vulnerable woman who should have been safe.

“Even after his arrest, Iidow attempted to claim that his actions were consensual.

“This case has deeply affected those involved, due to its rarity and tragic details.

"We needed to prove Natalie’s death was caused by being raped and that involved diligent work using experts in this field to charge and now convict Iidow.

“I commend the strength of Natalie’s friends and family who have had to listen to these details throughout the trial. Iidow is now facing a long term of imprisonment.”

