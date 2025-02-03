Police launch urgent hunt for woman, 28, who hasn't been seen in four days

Molly Ash hasn't been seen since Thursday, January 30. Picture: South Wales Police

By Henry Moore

Police have launched an urgent search to find a missing woman who hasn't been seen for four days.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Molly Ash, 28, vanished last Thursday, January 30 in Ely, Cardiff, Wales.

Ash was last seen wearing black baggy joggers, a red and pink body warmer and a pair of Nike trainers.

Standing at around 5ft 2ins, the 28-year-old had her hair tied up in a bun, police said.

Read more: Donald Trump says UK is 'out of line' but deal can be worked out as he tells EU tariffs will happen

Read more: Aston Villa signs Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United

south wales police. Picture: Alamy

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Help us find Molly Ash, 28.

"She was last seen Thursday January 30, in Ely, Cardiff.

"She is around 5ft 2 and had her hair tied back.

"Molly was last seen wearing black baggy joggers, a red & pink body warmer and Nike trainers."

Police have urged anyone with information regarding Ash’s whereabouts to contact them with the reference number 2500034048.