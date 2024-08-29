Molly-Mae says she'll 'always love' Tommy Fury as she looks back on 'very real' two weeks since break-up

29 August 2024, 21:19

Molly-Mae has said she will always love Tommy Fury despite their break-up
Molly-Mae has said she will always love Tommy Fury despite their break-up. Picture: YouTube/Instagram

By Kit Heren

Molly-Mae Hague has said she will "always have a lot of love" for ex-fiancee Tommy Fury, despite their recent break-up.

The couple, who have a young daughter, broke up earlier this month after five years together.

Unconfirmed rumours have circulated that infidelity was the reason for the split.

But Molly-Mae said in a video released on Thursday that she didn't want to explain why they broke up.

She said of Tommy: "He is Bambi’s dad and I will always value him, and respect him and always have a lot of love for him."

Addressing rumours about the break-up, she said: "This is real life, it is not drama, it is not tea, it is not a publicity stunt - as much as I wish it was.

Hi 🖤

"This is real life and it’s very sad and it’s very deep and it just doesn’t feel right for me to come on here and talk about it.

"I think it’s important to deal with it privately, also out of respect to Tommy as well because it’s just not nice. I feel like everything over the last couple of weeks has really been a lot.

"It’s been blown way out of proportion. It’s all got a bit carried away with itself. The last thing I want to do is fuel that fire. The best way to deal with this is to move forward, look to the future."

She added: "The last two weeks have been very real, it’s real life, it’s something we’ve been going through as privately as we can but obviously not privately whatsoever.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague. Picture: Alamy

"I haven’t really been been able to get away from it the last couple of weeks, the last thing I want to do is to come on here and fuel that more.

"My coping mechanism for the past two weeks is talking to people that I love and are so close to me and have been so incredible through this time.

"I don’t really ever plan on talking about the last couple of weeks.

"It’s not something that I feel comfortable with and I know you will be like, ‘we want to know what’s gone on."

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Fury himself took to social media on Wednesday to deny cheating claims, and said the past few weeks had been "heartbreaking".

"The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this," he added.

Hague and Fury, who were the runners-up of Love Island season five in 2019, became engaged in July 2023.

On August 14, Hague announced their split in an Instagram story, saying: "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this.

"After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.

"Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague. Picture: Alamy

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."

On Tuesday, Hague posted a photo of herself leaning on a wooden railing, overlooking a body of water, on Instagram with the caption: "Thank you for being the best online friends I could've ever wished for."

Fury posted a separate Instagram story less than an hour later which said was "heartbroken" to share the news, adding that their daughter Bambi was their "priority".

The boxer, from Manchester, proposed last year at a mountainous seaside location, which was decorated with hundreds of flowers and petals.

