Molly-Mae 'dumped Tommy Fury' over claims he 'cheated on her with Danish woman he met on holiday with friends'

16 August 2024, 06:38 | Updated: 16 August 2024, 06:41

Molly-Mae Hagen and Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae Hagen and Tommy Fury. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Molly-Mae Hague is said to have broken up with Tommy Fury over claims he cheated on her with a Danish woman he met on holiday with friends.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She is said to have broken up with her fiancé after hearing the reports about what went on his holiday in Macedonia.

The influencer announced her split from the boxer in an icy Instagram statement on Wednesday, as sources claim he was kicked out of their £4 million mansion.

The couple first met on Love Island and welcomed their first child, Bambi, in 2023.

The break-up has shocked their millions of social media subscribers, many of whom felt invested in their relationship.

Read more: Tommy Fury 'cheated on Molly-Mae multiple times' as Love Island couple split after five year relationship

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split: Everything we know so far about the break-up that shocked the nation

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury. Picture: Getty

A source told the Sun that Tommy did not deny the adultery claims when Molly-Mae put them to him.

They said: "She was told he had cheated on her with a Danish woman he’d met while he was away in Macedonia. She didn’t want to believe it was true.

"When she confronted him and asked if he had cheated on her, Tommy didn’t deny it.

"It told Molly-Mae all she needed to know, and she ended it.

"He’s moved out of the house and she’s absolutely reeling from it all."

The insider also claimed that Molly-Mae thinks the Macedonia holiday claims "could be just the tip of the iceberg" and that she is bracing herself about more revelations to come.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have split.
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have split. Picture: Instagram

Announcing the break-up on Wednesday, Molly-Mae said: "After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter."

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

"You have all been part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all. Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague met on the competitive dating show Love Island.
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague met on the competitive dating show Love Island. Picture: Alamy

Fury also took to Instagram to share a similar statement.

He said: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will forever be thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority."

