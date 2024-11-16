Molly-Mae Hague breaks her silence on 'really sad' breakup from ex-fiancé Tommy Fury

The Love Island couple split in the summer, with Molly-Mae describing their breakup as 'very sad'. Picture: Instagram

By Shannon Cook

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has broken her silence on the shock split from fellow Love Island alum Tommy Fury.

The influencer and founder of fashion brand, Maebe, has laid bare the details of her breakup following her breakup from the boxer.

The former couple share 22-month-old daughter, Bambi, with Molly-Mae stating that the couple are committed to 'co-parenting' the toddler.

Molly-Mae and Tommy officially announced their breakup in August with statements on their respective social media accounts.

Following the breakup which 'shocked the nation', social media was flooded with accusations of Tommy's alleged infidelity during his relationship with the influencer.

In an interview with Vogue, which comes three months after the star-studded couple's breakup, Molly-Mae said that her and her former beau are being 'mature' about the split.

She remained tight-lip on the real reasons behind the breakup, adding that Tommy may "talk about things eventually" but that he needs to do when he is "ready" and "on his terms."

The fashion founder, who previously led the role of Creative Director at fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, slammed the idea that the situation was "gossip."

"It’s not like it’s gossip, it’s real life and it’s, you know, it’s a really deep situation. It’s really sad.”

The former couple and Love Island runner-ups announced their breakup just one year after becoming engaged.

She continued: “No one will ever really know what went down apart from Tommy and I, and that’s how we’d like to keep it, for Bambi’s sake."

Molly-Mae announced her breakup from Tommy in an Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

In the Instagram post that Molly-Mae published at the time of her breakup from Tommy - who is Tyson Fury's younger brother - she wrote:

"After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter."

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

"You have all been part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."

Tommy Fury has remained tight-lip on the reasons behind his split from Molly-Mae. Picture: Alamy

Tommy Fury published a similar statement on his social media, which read: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will forever be thankful to Molly for making me a dad.

"Bambi is our priority."

Tommy Fury's representatives have reportedly denied the cheating allegations which have swarmed the boxer, adding that Tommy is 'horrified' by the reports.

Molly-Mae's new fashion brand has been hit with criticism. Picture: Social media/Instagram

The nation's former sweethearts have recently been in the spotlight for reasons outside of their breakup.

Following the launch of Molly-Mae's fashion brand, Maebe, the influencer received backlash from shoppers who allegedly said the website did not declare the material of the clothes.

She was then unable to explain what the clothes in her new fashion line are made of in a recent interview with Vogue, saying: "'I mean, I’m sure I can give you the details of the certifications that they all have, because I was very strict on, obviously, like, the kind of guidelines they’d need to adhere to.'"

However, she has disputed the claim that the clothes are made of synthetic material.

Meanwhile, her former beau Tommy was allegedly in talks to star in the hit ITV show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! but pulled out at the last minute - a decision which TV insiders have reportedly said is "surprising" as it would have been "a fantastic opportunity for him."