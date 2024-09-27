Molly-Mae Hague sparks rumours she could reunite with Tommy Fury after being spotted wearing engagement ring

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split after five years together. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Molly-Mae Hague has sparked rumours she could reunite with Tommy Fury after being spotted wearing her £600k engagement ring.

The social media star split with Fury in August after five years together, with reports suggesting the boxer cheated on his long-time partner.

Now, the former Lover Island star has sparked rumours amongst fans that their engagement could be back on after donning her huge £600,000 engagement ring.

Fans spotted the ring in a recent Instagram post from the influencer.

Reacting to the snap, one fan said: "The engagement ring is back on…"

Read more: Molly-Mae slaps down rumours of reconciliation with ex-fiancé Tommy Fury as she hails next chapter will be ‘best yet’

While another added: "Omg her ring is back on! Hope they're back together!"

Molly-Mae was spotted wearing the ring in snaps on her brand's Instagram. Picture: Instagram

However, in a recent YouTube video, Molly-Mae doubled down on their split, hinting to fans they would not be getting back together.

She said: "This next chapter of my life, and this next one… I honestly feel it will be the best yet."

Insiders close to the former Love Island star have also debunked claims they could get back together and confirmed they remain committed to co-parenting daughter Bambi.

A source recently told the Sun that: “Molly-Mae’s attention has shifted towards building her brand and embracing new opportunities.

“She’s putting all her energy into the business while maintaining a strong co-parenting relationship with Tommy.

Tommy was allegedly "desperate" to win his ex-beau back, however the source reiterated Molly would not entertain rekindling their romance.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae seen attending Beauty Works x Molly-Mae. Picture: Getty

The stars who came second on the fifth season of Love Island were arguably the most high-profile couple to emerge from the show.

The pair welcomed their first child, Bambi, in January 2023, and got engaged a few months later.

Hague announced their shock split in August after five years together, sending the internet into a frenzy.

Molly's full breakup statement read: "After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter."

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

"You have all been part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."