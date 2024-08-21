Molly-Mae Hague 'bracing herself' for more girls to come forward and say Tommy Fury cheated with them

Molly-Mae is reportedly "bracing herself" for more people to come forward amid cheating allegations. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Molly-Mae Hague is reportedly "bracing herself" for more girls to come forward and tell her that her ex-fiancé Tommy Fury cheated on her with them.

The 25-year-old Love Island star revealed her separation from Tommy Fury last week, and since then, numerous reports have emerged accusing the also 25-year-old boxer of infidelity.

Now a devastated Molly-Mae has been forced to come to terms with the fact that further revelations could be made about her ex-fiancé.

"Molly-Mae isn't just worried about it, she's expecting it", a source told The Sun.

"She thinks girls will come forward and claim Tommy cheated with them.

"She's devastated."

The couple who met on Love Island announced their split last Wednesday. Picture: Instagram

Tommy has denied the cheating allegations via a spokesman.

They said: “Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he is consulting his lawyers."

Throughout the agonising time, Molly-Mae has been surrounded by the support of her friends and loved ones, who have been rallying around her at her £3.5 million Cheshire mansion.

Friends and family have been seen bringing gifts to the house - where Tommy is no longer at.

Yesterday, the influencer broke her social media silence for the first time since the scandal broke.

The pair met on the fifth season of the dating show. Picture: Alamy

Molly-Mae made the icy announcement on social media last week.

The full statement reads: "After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter."

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

"You have all been part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."

Molly made the emotional announcement on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Fury also took to Instagram to share a similar statement.

He said: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will forever be thankful to Molly for making me a dad."Bambi is our priority."