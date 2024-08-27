Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence and thanks 'online friends' for support following shock split from Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae has shared a new Instagram photo for the first time since news broke of the split
Molly-Mae has shared a new Instagram photo for the first time since news broke of the split.

Molly-Mae Hague has broken her silence following her shock split from ex-fiancé Tommy Fury two weeks ago.

The former Love Island star shared an image of herself looking pensively at a pond at what appears to be some sort of lodge.

The captions reads: "Thank you for being the best online friends I could’ve ever wished for🤍".

It is the first time Molly has posted anything on her Instagram account since news broke of the split.

The 25-year-old influencer revealed her separation from the boxer earlier this month.

Since then, reports have emerged accusing the also 25-year-old of infidelity.

The former couple share a 1-year-old daughter Bambi and planned to get married.

Molly-Mae made the icy announcement on social media.

The full statement reads: "After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way."I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter."

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

"You have all been part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."

Molly made the emotional announcement on Instagram
Molly made the emotional announcement on Instagram.

Fury also took to Instagram to share a similar statement.

He said: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will forever be thankful to Molly for making me a dad.

"Bambi is our priority."

Molly-Mae has made her long-awaited return to social media
Molly-Mae has made her long-awaited return to social media.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has cancelled a £40 million private helicopter contract that was frequently used by Rishi Sunak.

The Deputy PM viewed the 'horrendous' damage at the scene of the fire at flats in Dagenham

Nicholas Glass, 32, died after being bitten by a dog in his relative's garden

Duane Davis listens to his lawyer

A worker touches up an ancient wall drawing of Greek goddess Demeter

France Government

Christine Stenson, 66, from the Wheatley area of Doncaster, was last seen on August 12

A cloud of sulphur dioxide has passed over Britain after being released in a volcanic eruption in Iceland on Thursday.

Bryonie Gawith with Denisty, Oscar and Aubree Birtle, who all died in the fire

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-WEATHER

June Mills, of Ainsdale, Merseyside, sat in her wheelchair in the public gallery of the courtroom, with her husband behind her, to enter the plea at the Liverpool Crown Court hearing on Tuesday.

Kaid Farhan Alkadi on a hospital trolley

Former teacher of Cheveley has been charged with child sex offences spanning over 40 years and 19 victims

An anti-tourism placard is seen during a demonstration in Spain.

Spencer Matthews ran his way into the record books with his epic marathon feat

Katie Price hits out after bankruptcy hearing, as her lawyer claims the public examination of her finances would impact her 'mental wellbeing'

Four people were left fighting for their lives after being attacked at the Notting Hill Carnival over the weekend.

A zookeeper measures a panda

The Israeli military says it has rescued Qaid Farhan Alkadi, who was abducted by Hamas on October 7 last year.

Kirstie Allsopp

An Austrian surgeon has been fired after allegedly letting his teenage daughter drill a hole in a patient's skull (stock image)

Hero dance teacher who shielded children in Southport attack is released from hospital after surgery

Kaid Farhan Al-Qadi

Mark Zuckerberg is seen during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with representatives of social media companies at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Wednesday January 31, 2024

A destroyed Russian tank sits on a roadside near the town of Sudzha in the Kursk region

Neil Selkirk, 54, who had sustained injuries consistent with having been assaulted, was confirmed dead at the scene.

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Big Freeze

Sven-Goran Eriksson

King Charles has taken advice from spiritual leaders to consider repairing his relationship with his son, it has been claimed.

Harry and Meghan went on a four-day trip to Colombia

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

TWAM

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

