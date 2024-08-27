Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence and thanks 'online friends' for support following shock split from Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae has shared a new Instagram photo for the first time since news broke of the split. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Molly-Mae Hague has broken her silence following her shock split from ex-fiancé Tommy Fury two weeks ago.

The former Love Island star shared an image of herself looking pensively at a pond at what appears to be some sort of lodge.

The captions reads: "Thank you for being the best online friends I could’ve ever wished for🤍".

It is the first time Molly has posted anything on her Instagram account since news broke of the split.

The 25-year-old influencer revealed her separation from the boxer earlier this month.

Since then, reports have emerged accusing the also 25-year-old of infidelity.

The former couple share a 1-year-old daughter Bambi and planned to get married.

Molly-Mae made the icy announcement on social media.

The full statement reads: "After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way."I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter."

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

"You have all been part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."

Molly made the emotional announcement on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Fury also took to Instagram to share a similar statement.

He said: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will forever be thankful to Molly for making me a dad.

"Bambi is our priority."