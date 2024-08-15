Molly-Mae was 'solo parenting' and 'struggling' days before split with Tommy Fury -as Mum of his friend denies baby rumours

National Television Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

By Katy Ronkin

Molly-Mae Hague said she was 'solo parenting' and 'struggling' in a vulnerable video posted just days before announcing her split with Tommy Fury -as Fury's friend's mum denies rumours that the boxer fathered a child with her daughter.

She also claimed that her fiance had been away for weeks working while she took care of their daughter Bambi on her own.

The video posted on social media came only days before Wednesday's announcement that the couple would separate after five years.

Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hauge split yesterday. Picture: Getty

Rampant Tiktok speculation over the reason behind the couple's split has forced a mother of the friend of the boxer to deny that Mr Fury fathered a child with her daughter.

She shut down the rumours in an impassioned rant where she deemed the social media speculation to be "crazy" and told people to "move onto your next subject."

Influencer Molly-Mae took to Instagram to confirm her split from the boxer.

The post read: "After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter."

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

Molly-Mae announced the split on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"You have all been part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all. Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."

Fury also took to Instagram to share a similar statement.

He said: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will forever be thankful to Molly for making me a dad.

"Bambi is our priority."

The couple welcomed their first child, Bambi, in January 2023.

Molly and Tommy came second in the 2019 series of reality show Love Island.

She said: “When he's home from doing work and stuff, he's so incredible and so helpful.

“I can't say any different, like, he's such an incredible dad, but I have been this week, like, just really… mum life has been mum lifeing."

Fans have flooded social media since Molly’s announcement, with one writing on Tommy’s most recent Instagram post: "WHY DID THEY SPLIT UP."

While another added: "Tommy be honest did u cheat."